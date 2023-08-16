Rule4 Ranks No. 2,990 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 174%, Rule4 Ranks No. 2,990 Among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rule4 announced today that it is No. 2,990 on Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the Inc. 5000. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We're 100% employee-owned, so there have been no outside shareholders pushing for this rapid growth. It's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our clients that we've achieved this level of growth while focusing on people before profit and taking care of our foxes," says Rule4 Co-CEO Trent R. Hein. "I will also credit being headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, which is ground zero for the next generation of technology companies—attracting high-performing technologists who want to live an adventurous lifestyle is easy here."

Rule4 serves as a guide for clients navigating the uncharted waters of today's technology wilderness, providing customized consulting services that typically fall under the umbrellas of cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and security for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Founded in 2018, the company serves clients across the globe and has seen huge demand from organizations needing to proactively protect data in the face of increasingly complex systems, a rising tide of data privacy regulation, and an endless stream of threats.

"When you start a business, it's impossible to see the path ahead with any certainty. We're thrilled to have Inc. 5000 as our latest signpost of success. It speaks to the tenacity and drive of our team, and it proves that we're providing an important service in the world," notes Rule4 Co-CEO Dan Mackin.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 219 percent. In total, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Rule4

Rule4 provides technology and cybersecurity guidance from its headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. It customizes its services to meet clients' needs, with offerings ranging across cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and OT/ICS security. Rule4 is the first global cybersecurity firm to earn B Corp certification, and has earned back-to-back spots on Outside's Best Places to Work list. Visit rule4.com or call 888-4THEFOX to learn more.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, and its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

