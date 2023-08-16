Silfab Solar Names Ted Ferguson as ESG Director

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV module manufacturer, today announced Ted Ferguson has been named the company's Director of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) to further advance Silfab's objective to have, among other responsible business standards, the lowest carbon footprint of any solar manufacturer.

"Ted is an important addition. Our purpose is to make a difference in the world by reducing carbon emissions and improving access to clean energy with every module we make. This also means taking an industry-leading position of further reducing our environmental impacts and prioritize being a socially responsible organization. Ted's expertise and leadership will ensure we are meeting or exceeding Silfab's ESG goals," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO.

Ferguson will oversee initiatives that integrate Silfab's ESG objectives to exceed industry standards and align with the growing needs of finance and customer expectations to further reduce environmental impacts, provide a positive and equitable work environment, and adhere to the highest ethical business standards that will be backed by rigorous accountability and governance systems. The roll will help Silfab's goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieving net zero operations by 2040.

Ferguson brings to Silfab 25 years of experience driving forward sustainable business strategies. He is also the Chief Sustainability Officer of Profoundry, a collective of like-minded sustainability and climate experts that includes Delphi, GLOBE Series, CBSR and Leading Change Canada. His sustainability expertise has been built through a wide range of roles with organizations including the David Suzuki Foundation, GERT – carbon trading pilot, BC Hydro, and Foreign Affairs Canada. At Delphi, he designed net-zero clean energy strategies for some of North America's most prominent companies. Ted is also Chair of the Board for Canadian Business for Social Responsibility (CBSR).

To view Silfab's general ESG goals, visit https://silfabsolar.com/our-story/ and click on "Learn More."

