STAT Recovery Services Named to Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. names STAT Recovery Services No. 583 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to ranking in the top 600 in its first year on the list, STAT Recovery is the 33rd fastest-growing financial services company in the country as well as achieving the No. 1 spot in Northwest Arkansas and No. 2 in the state of Arkansas.

"It's an honor to be a part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem here in Northwest Arkansas. Our growth would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the incredible team we've assembled. Their innovation, combined with a passion for transaction accuracy, has delivered amazing outcomes for our clients."

-Casey Roberts, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

About STAT Recovery Services:

At STAT, we add value by empowering our clients to identify and recover trapped revenue so they can reinvest it back into their retail partners. Our success is tied to our client's success, and that strategy has fueled unmatched results for our clients in the complex landscape of retail commerce.

Our team has over 100 years of combined retailer auditing experience. We apply technology and innovation to uncover hidden revenue, guaranteeing clients maximize efficient use of their funds.

Beyond its core services, STAT Recovery prides itself on its inclusive, positive, and collaborative company culture, fostering strong relationships with clients and ensuring they feel supported and empowered at every step. For more insights into how STAT Recovery can help you uncover and reclaim your hidden revenue, please visit www.statrecovery.com.

