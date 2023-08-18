Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.978 Billion

- Sound execution contributes to 10% increase in net sales and higher earnings.
- Strong order books, positive industry fundamentals driving strong results.
- Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.
MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.978 billion for the third quarter ended July 30, 2023, or $10.20 per share, compared with net income of $1.884 billion, or $6.16 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, compared with $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, for the same period last year.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12 percent, to $15.801 billion, for the third quarter of 2023 and rose 24 percent, to $45.839 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $14.284 billion for the quarter and $41.765 billion for nine months, compared with $13.000 billion and $33.565 billion last year.
"Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers."
Company Outlook & Summary
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.
"Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers," May said. "Fundamentals are expected to continue fueling solid demand for our equipment, supported by a strong advance-order position. At the same time, through the company's smart industrial operating model, we are delivering differentiated value to our customers, enabling them to do their jobs more profitably and sustainably."
Deere & Company
Third Quarter
Year to Date
$ in millions, except per share amounts
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales and revenues
$
15,801
$
14,102
12 %
$
45,839
$
37,041
24 %
Net income
$
2,978
$
1,884
58 %
$
7,797
$
4,885
60 %
Fully diluted EPS
$
10.20
$
6.16
$
26.35
$
15.88
Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.
Production & Precision Agriculture
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
6,806
$
6,096
12 %
Operating profit
$
1,782
$
1,293
38 %
Operating margin
26.2 %
21.2 %
Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of price realization. Operating profit rose due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.
Small Agriculture & Turf
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
3,739
$
3,635
3 %
Operating profit
$
732
$
552
33 %
Operating margin
19.6 %
15.2 %
Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization, partially offset by lower shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, and increased SA&G and R&D expenses.
Construction & Forestry
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net sales
$
3,739
$
3,269
14 %
Operating profit
$
716
$
514
39 %
Operating margin
19.1 %
15.7 %
Construction and forestry sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes. These items were partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.
Financial Services
Third Quarter
$ in millions
2023
2022
% Change
Net income
$
216
$
209
3 %
Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.
Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Agriculture & Turf
U.S. & Canada:
Large Ag
Up ~ 10%
Small Ag & Turf
Down 5 to 10%
Europe
Flat to Up 5%
South America (Tractors & Combines)
Flat to Down 5%
Asia
Down moderately
Construction & Forestry
U.S. & Canada:
Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Compact Construction Equipment
Flat to Up 5%
Global Forestry
Flat to Down 5%
Global Roadbuilding
Flat to Up 5%
Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023
Currency
Price
$ in millions
Net Sales
Translation
Realization
Production & Precision Ag
Up ~ 20%
0 %
+15 %
Small Ag & Turf
Up ~ 5%
-1 %
+9 %
Construction & Forestry
Up 15% to 20%
0 %
+11 %
Financial Services
Net Income
$ 630
Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, a correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers (recorded in the second quarter of 2023), a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:
- compliance with, and changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;
- political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;
- wars and other conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine;
- adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;
- growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);
- the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;
- the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;
- accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;
- changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);
- gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;
- the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;
- dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;
- changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;
- higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for our products and solutions;
- changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;
- availability and price of raw materials, components, whole goods, and used equipment;
- delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;
- the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;
- security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;
- loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;
- investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;
- events that damage the company's reputation or brand;
- world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and
- housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.
Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.
DEERE & COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 30
July 31
%
July 30
July 31
%
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net sales and revenues:
Production & precision ag net sales
$
6,806
$
6,096
+12
$
19,826
$
14,568
+36
Small ag & turf net sales
3,739
3,635
+3
10,886
9,836
+11
Construction & forestry net sales
3,739
3,269
+14
11,053
9,161
+21
Financial services revenues
1,228
903
+36
3,375
2,637
+28
Other revenues
289
199
+45
699
839
-17
Total net sales and revenues
$
15,801
$
14,102
+12
$
45,839
$
37,041
+24
Operating profit: *
Production & precision ag
$
1,782
$
1,293
+38
$
5,160
$
2,646
+95
Small ag & turf
732
552
+33
2,028
1,443
+41
Construction & forestry
716
514
+39
2,179
1,599
+36
Financial services
286
287
565
864
-35
Total operating profit
3,516
2,646
+33
9,932
6,552
+52
Reconciling items **
98
(108)
29
(303)
Income taxes
(636)
(654)
-3
(2,164)
(1,364)
+59
Net income attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,978
$
1,884
+58
$
7,797
$
4,885
+60
*
Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
**
Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022
(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
14,284
$
13,000
$
41,765
$
33,565
Finance and interest income
1,253
846
3,326
2,441
Other income
264
256
748
1,035
Total
15,801
14,102
45,839
37,041
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
9,624
9,511
28,288
25,124
Research and development expenses
528
481
1,571
1,336
Selling, administrative and general expenses
1,110
959
3,392
2,672
Interest expense
623
296
1,671
713
Other operating expenses
310
316
971
954
Total
12,195
11,563
35,893
30,799
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
3,606
2,539
9,946
6,242
Provision for income taxes
636
654
2,164
1,364
Income of Consolidated Group
2,970
1,885
7,782
4,878
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
2
5
8
Net Income
2,972
1,885
7,787
4,886
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6)
1
(10)
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,978
$
1,884
$
7,797
$
4,885
Per Share Data
Basic
$
10.24
$
6.20
$
26.48
$
15.97
Diluted
10.20
6.16
26.35
15.88
Dividends declared
1.25
1.13
3.70
3.23
Dividends paid
1.25
1.05
3.58
3.15
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
290.8
304.1
294.4
305.8
Diluted
292.1
305.7
295.9
307.7
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
July 30
October 30
July 31
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,576
$
4,774
$
4,359
Marketable securities
841
734
719
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
9,297
6,410
6,696
Financing receivables - net
41,302
36,634
35,056
Financing receivables securitized - net
7,001
5,936
5,141
Other receivables
3,118
2,492
1,999
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,709
6,623
6,554
Inventories
9,350
8,495
9,121
Property and equipment - net
6,418
6,056
5,666
Goodwill
3,994
3,687
3,754
Other intangible assets - net
1,199
1,218
1,281
Retirement benefits
3,573
3,730
3,125
Deferred income taxes
1,360
824
1,110
Other assets
2,659
2,417
2,236
Total Assets
$
103,397
$
90,030
$
86,817
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
17,143
$
12,592
$
14,176
Short-term securitization borrowings
6,608
5,711
4,920
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
15,340
14,822
12,986
Deferred income taxes
506
495
561
Long-term borrowings
38,112
33,596
32,132
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,536
2,457
2,911
Total liabilities
80,245
69,673
67,686
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
101
92
95
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
23,048
20,262
19,033
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
3
Total stockholders' equity
23,051
20,265
19,036
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
103,397
$
90,030
$
86,817
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
7,787
$
4,886
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
(64)
62
Provision for depreciation and amortization
1,527
1,443
Impairments and other adjustments
173
81
Share-based compensation expense
112
64
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
Credit for deferred income taxes
(429)
(6)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(5,059)
(2,357)
Inventories
(663)
(2,526)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
47
(15)
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(595)
82
Retirement benefits
(116)
(1,014)
Other
176
44
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,896
418
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
17,592
15,774
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,445
1,501
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(20,714)
(18,578)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(82)
(488)
Purchases of property and equipment
(887)
(596)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(1,968)
(1,717)
Collateral on derivatives - net
240
(193)
Other
(189)
(133)
Net cash used for investing activities
(4,563)
(4,430)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase in total short-term borrowings
5,040
4,267
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
9,972
6,281
Payments of long-term borrowings
(5,862)
(6,578)
Repurchases of common stock
(4,663)
(2,477)
Dividends paid
(1,065)
(971)
Other
(43)
(7)
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,379
515
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
125
(143)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
1,837
(3,640)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
4,941
8,125
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
6,778
$
4,485
See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.
DEERE & COMPANY
(1) Special Items
2023
In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.
In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.
2022
In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).
In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. As a result, the company impaired its long-lived assets, increased reserves of certain financial assets, introduced an employee voluntary-separation program, and recorded an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.
In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.
The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and nine months ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022:
Three Months
Nine Months
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
PPA
SAT
CF
FS
Total
2023 Expense:
Financing incentive – SA&G expense
$
173
$
173
2022 Expense (benefit):
Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income
$
(326)
(326)
Total Russia/Ukraine events expense (benefit)
$
(1)
$
1
$
7
$
7
$
45
$
1
48
33
127
UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales
53
9
28
90
Total expense (benefit)
(1)
1
7
7
98
10
(250)
33
(109)
Period over period change
$
1
$
(1)
$
(7)
$
(7)
$
(98)
$
(10)
$
250
$
140
$
282
(2)
The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."
DEERE & COMPANY
(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
14,284
$
13,000
$
14,284
$
13,000
Finance and interest income
210
60
$
1,335
$
905
$
(292)
$
(119)
1,253
846
1
Other income
222
228
110
79
(68)
(51)
264
256
2, 3
Total
14,716
13,288
1,445
984
(360)
(170)
15,801
14,102
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
9,630
9,512
(6)
(1)
9,624
9,511
4
Research and development expenses
528
481
528
481
Selling, administrative and general expenses
913
805
199
156
(2)
(2)
1,110
959
4
Interest expense
94
109
622
223
(93)
(36)
623
296
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
199
83
(199)
(83)
5
Other operating expenses
34
47
336
317
(60)
(48)
310
316
6, 7
Total
11,398
11,037
1,157
696
(360)
(170)
12,195
11,563
Income before Income Taxes
3,318
2,251
288
288
3,606
2,539
Provision for income taxes
564
574
72
80
636
654
Income after Income Taxes
2,754
1,677
216
208
2,970
1,885
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates
2
(1)
1
2
Net Income
2,756
1,676
216
209
2,972
1,885
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6)
1
(6)
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
2,762
$
1,675
$
216
$
209
$
2,978
$
1,884
1
Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.
4
Elimination of intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7
Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales and Revenues
Net sales
$
41,765
$
33,565
$
41,765
$
33,565
Finance and interest income
444
131
$
3,609
$
2,580
$
(727)
$
(270)
3,326
2,441
1
Other income
639
1,028
378
271
(269)
(264)
748
1,035
2, 3
Total
42,848
34,724
3,987
2,851
(996)
(534)
45,839
37,041
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
28,306
25,126
(18)
(2)
28,288
25,124
4
Research and development expenses
1,571
1,336
1,571
1,336
Selling, administrative and general expenses
2,630
2,215
769
463
(7)
(6)
3,392
2,672
4
Interest expense
298
297
1,604
493
(231)
(77)
1,671
713
5
Interest compensation to Financial Services
496
189
(496)
(189)
5
Other operating expenses
172
186
1,043
1,028
(244)
(260)
971
954
6, 7
Total
33,473
29,349
3,416
1,984
(996)
(534)
35,893
30,799
Income before Income Taxes
9,375
5,375
571
867
9,946
6,242
Provision for income taxes
2,020
1,142
144
222
2,164
1,364
Income after Income Taxes
7,355
4,233
427
645
7,782
4,878
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates
3
4
2
4
5
8
Net Income
7,358
4,237
429
649
7,787
4,886
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10)
1
(10)
1
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
7,368
$
4,236
$
429
$
649
$
7,797
$
4,885
1
Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations.
2
Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
3
Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue.
4
Elimination of Intercompany service fees.
5
Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services.
6
Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
7
Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Jul 30
Oct 30
Jul 31
Jul 30
Oct 30
Jul 31
Jul 30
Oct 30
Jul 31
Jul 30
Oct 30
Jul 31
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,858
$
3,767
$
3,540
$
1,718
$
1,007
$
819
$
6,576
$
4,774
$
4,359
Marketable securities
3
61
2
838
673
717
841
734
719
Receivables from Financial Services
5,312
6,569
5,055
$
(5,312)
$
(6,569)
$
(5,055)
8
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,589
1,273
1,342
9,991
6,434
6,738
(2,283)
(1,297)
(1,384)
9,297
6,410
6,696
9
Financing receivables - net
60
47
45
41,242
36,587
35,011
41,302
36,634
35,056
Financing receivables securitized - net
2
7,001
5,936
5,139
7,001
5,936
5,141
Other receivables
2,599
1,670
1,676
599
832
371
(80)
(10)
(48)
3,118
2,492
1,999
9
Equipment on operating leases - net
6,709
6,623
6,554
6,709
6,623
6,554
Inventories
9,350
8,495
9,121
9,350
8,495
9,121
Property and equipment - net
6,385
6,021
5,630
33
35
36
6,418
6,056
5,666
Goodwill
3,994
3,687
3,754
3,994
3,687
3,754
Other intangible assets - net
1,199
1,218
1,281
1,199
1,218
1,281
Retirement benefits
3,503
3,666
3,062
71
66
65
(1)
(2)
(2)
3,573
3,730
3,125
10
Deferred income taxes
1,393
940
1,248
65
45
48
(98)
(161)
(186)
1,360
824
1,110
11
Other assets
2,083
1,794
1,727
583
626
510
(7)
(3)
(1)
2,659
2,417
2,236
9
Total Assets
$
42,328
$
39,208
$
37,485
$
68,850
$
58,864
$
56,008
$
(7,781)
$
(8,042)
$
(6,676)
$
103,397
$
90,030
$
86,817
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
1,773
$
1,040
$
471
$
15,370
$
11,552
$
13,705
$
17,143
$
12,592
$
14,176
Short-term securitization borrowings
2
6,608
5,711
4,918
6,608
5,711
4,920
Payables to Equipment Operations
5,312
6,569
5,055
$
(5,312)
$
(6,569)
$
(5,055)
8
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,403
12,962
11,925
3,307
3,170
2,494
(2,370)
(1,310)
(1,433)
15,340
14,822
12,986
9
Deferred income taxes
420
380
436
184
276
311
(98)
(161)
(186)
506
495
561
11
Long-term borrowings
7,299
7,917
8,481
30,813
25,679
23,651
38,112
33,596
32,132
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
2,423
2,351
2,799
114
108
114
(1)
(2)
(2)
2,536
2,457
2,911
10
Total liabilities
26,318
24,650
24,114
61,708
53,065
50,248
(7,781)
(8,042)
(6,676)
80,245
69,673
67,686
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
101
92
95
101
92
95
Stockholders' Equity
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
23,048
20,262
19,033
7,142
5,799
5,760
(7,142)
(5,799)
(5,760)
23,048
20,262
19,033
12
Noncontrolling interests
3
3
3
3
3
3
Financial Services equity
(7,142)
(5,799)
(5,760)
7,142
5,799
5,760
12
Adjusted total stockholders' equity
15,909
14,466
13,276
7,142
5,799
5,760
23,051
20,265
19,036
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
42,328
$
39,208
$
37,485
$
68,850
$
58,864
$
56,008
$
(7,781)
$
(8,042)
$
(6,676)
$
103,397
$
90,030
$
86,817
8
Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services.
9
Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
10
Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities.
11
Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.
12
Elimination of Financial Services' equity.
DEERE & COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited
EQUIPMENT
FINANCIAL
OPERATIONS
SERVICES
ELIMINATIONS
CONSOLIDATED
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
7,358
$
4,237
$
429
$
649
$
7,787
$
4,886
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision (credit) for credit losses
3
(67)
62
(64)
62
Provision for depreciation and amortization
872
806
757
790
$
(102)
$
(153)
1,527
1,443
13
Impairments and other adjustments
81
173
173
81
Share-based compensation expense
112
64
112
64
14
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment
(326)
(326)
Distributed earnings of Financial Services
31
368
(31)
(368)
15
Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes
(322)
44
(107)
(50)
(429)
(6)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables related to sales
(293)
(215)
(4,766)
(2,142)
(5,059)
(2,357)
16, 18, 19
Inventories
(534)
(2,415)
(129)
(111)
(663)
(2,526)
17
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
730
491
303
36
(986)
(542)
47
(15)
18
Accrued income taxes payable/receivable
(619)
52
24
30
(595)
82
Retirement benefits
(115)
(1,020)
(1)
6
(116)
(1,014)
Other
247
103
(15)
(108)
(56)
49
176
44
13, 14, 17
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,358
2,206
1,496
1,415
(5,958)
(3,203)
2,896
418
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)
18,440
16,927
(848)
(1,153)
17,592
15,774
16
Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases
1,445
1,501
1,445
1,501
Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)
(21,043)
(19,069)
329
491
(20,714)
(18,578)
16
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(82)
(488)
(82)
(488)
Purchases of property and equipment
(885)
(595)
(2)
(1)
(887)
(596)
Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired
(2,143)
(1,868)
175
151
(1,968)
(1,717)
17
Increase in investment in Financial Services
(811)
811
20
Increase in trade and wholesale receivables
(6,270)
(3,318)
6,270
3,318
16
Collateral on derivatives – net
5
240
(198)
240
(193)
Other
(79)
(87)
(111)
(74)
1
28
(189)
(133)
19
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,857)
(1,165)
(9,444)
(6,100)
6,738
2,835
(4,563)
(4,430)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings
(152)
58
5,192
4,209
5,040
4,267
Change in intercompany receivables/payables
1,476
70
(1,476)
(70)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
60
137
9,912
6,144
9,972
6,281
Payments of long-term borrowings
(116)
(1,372)
(5,746)
(5,206)
(5,862)
(6,578)
Repurchases of common stock
(4,663)
(2,477)
(4,663)
(2,477)
Capital Investment from Equipment Operations
811
(811)
20
Dividends paid
(1,065)
(971)
(31)
(368)
31
368
(1,065)
(971)
15
Other
4
16
(47)
(23)
(43)
(7)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,456)
(4,539)
8,615
4,686
(780)
368
3,379
515
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
108
(148)
17
5
125
(143)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
1,153
(3,646)
684
6
1,837
(3,640)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
3,781
7,200
1,160
925
4,941
8,125
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
4,934
$
3,554
$
1,844
$
931
$
6,778
$
4,485
13
Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.
14
Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.
15
Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations' operating activities.
16
Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.
17
Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.
18
Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.
19
Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts.
20
Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.
DEERE & COMPANY
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.
Equipment
Production &
Small Ag
Construction
For the Nine Months Ended
Operations
Precision Ag
& Turf
& Forestry
Jul 30
Jul 31
Jul 30
Jul 31
Jul 30
Jul 31
Jul 30
Jul 31
Dollars in Millions
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales
$
41,765
$
33,565
$
19,826
$
14,568
$
10,886
$
9,836
$
11,053
$
9,161
Average Identifiable Assets
With Inventories as Reported
$
21,304
$
19,283
$
9,361
$
8,223
$
4,687
$
4,330
$
7,256
$
6,730
With Inventories at Standard Cost
23,369
20,872
10,438
9,017
5,240
4,788
7,691
7,067
Operating Profit
$
9,367
$
5,688
$
5,160
$
2,646
$
2,028
$
1,443
$
2,179
$
1,599
Percent of Net Sales
22.4
%
16.9
%
26.0
%
18.2
%
18.6
%
14.7
%
19.7
%
17.5
%
Operating Return on Assets
With Inventories as Reported
44.0
%
29.5
%
55.1
%
32.2
%
43.3
%
33.3
%
30.0
%
23.8
%
With Inventories at Standard Cost
40.1
%
27.3
%
49.4
%
29.3
%
38.7
%
30.1
%
28.3
%
22.6
%
SVA Cost of Assets
$
(2,103)
$
(1,878)
$
(939)
$
(811)
$
(471)
$
(431)
$
(693)
$
(636)
SVA
7,264
3,810
4,221
1,835
1,557
1,012
1,486
963
Financial
For the Nine Months Ended
Services
Jul 30
Jul 31
Dollars in Millions
2023
2022
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$
429
$
649
Average Equity
6,440
5,706
Return on Equity
6.7
%
11.4
%
Operating Profit
$
565
$
864
Cost of Equity
(646)
(576)
SVA
(81)
288
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Deere & Company