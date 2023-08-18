Resecurity Triumphs: Gold & Silver Wins at 2023 Cyber Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide, has soared to impressive heights as it clinched the coveted Gold and Silver awards in the esteemed 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. This triumphant feat was accomplished in two distinct categories: 'Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response - NORTH AMERICA' and 'Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) - NORTH AMERICA', solidifying Resecurity's position as a leader in tackling multifaceted cybersecurity challenges head-on.

Winner (PRNewswire)

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, an annual event orchestrated by Cybersecurity Insiders, serves as a powerful testament to the commitment, innovation, and leadership exhibited by individuals and companies in the domain of information security. In a competitive landscape, Resecurity's triumph was not merely a consequence of its nomination strength but was fortified by the resounding endorsement of its peers within the cybersecurity community.

Gene Yoo, the astute CEO of Resecurity, expressed his elation at the company's recognition in these pivotal cybersecurity market domains within the United States and Canada. He emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to safeguarding these nations, as well as major Fortune 100 corporations, from the relentless barrage of advanced threats and emerging security complexities.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as leaders in these critical cybersecurity market domains in the U.S. and Canada. The North American market remains a priority for Resecurity and our team is dedicated to protecting the nation and major Fortune 100 enterprises from advanced threats and emerging security challenges," stated Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

This recognition arrives at a juncture when the cybersecurity industry in North America is experiencing an explosive surge in growth. The North American cybersecurity market's valuation, which stood at $51.6 billion in 2018, is projected to ascend to a staggering $82.5 billion by 2023. This trajectory reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% over the period of 2018 to 2023. The region's role as a pivotal revenue generator within the global cybersecurity market positions North America as an influential catalyst for setting international trends and fostering development.

In an accolade-rich environment boasting over 900 submissions spanning across more than 250 award categories, Resecurity's ascent to the Gold and Silver award echelon across two categories in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a testament to its unparalleled innovation and dedication in confronting the most pressing cybersecurity quandaries. Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders, extended warm congratulations to Resecurity and all the winners, highlighting their embodiment of the pinnacle of innovation and excellence required to address the urgent cybersecurity challenges of our era.

Founded in 2016, Resecurity has emerged as a pioneering cybersecurity powerhouse, distinguished for its unifying platform that seamlessly integrates endpoint protection, risk management, and cutting-edge cyber threat intelligence. Recognized as a purveyor of data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms are meticulously designed to detect data breaches at their earliest stages and deliver comprehensive fortification against an array of evolving cybersecurity risks. The company's resolute mission centers on empowering organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their sophistication levels.

Last year, Resecurity products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

Acknowledging Resecurity's exceptional growth and performance, Inc. Magazine recently bestowed upon it the distinction of being one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. Moreover, the company's status as an official member of eminent organizations such as AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, and Infragard further solidifies its prominence in the cybersecurity landscape.

As the cybersecurity industry in North America burgeons, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards serve as an affirmation of Resecurity's unwavering dedication to its mission. Its achievements echo the sentiments of a robust market, underlining the urgent need for robust cybersecurity solutions. For more information about Resecurity and its pioneering cybersecurity endeavors, visit their official website at https://resecurity.com.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, an event that annually spotlights excellence, innovation, and leadership in the dynamic realm of information security, stands as a testament to the transformative impact of industry pioneers. For those eager to explore the world of cybersecurity excellence, additional details about the awards can be found at https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2023-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/.

