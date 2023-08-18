Webinar Alert: Protecting Nonprofit Payments -- Exclusive Insights from Industry Expert

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the upcoming Engaging Networks webinar, "Protecting Nonprofit Payments," featuring Christy Watkins, Senior Product Manager of Merchant Fraud at Worldpay. Watkins will discuss the critical task that nonprofit organizations face today: safeguarding supporter donations and maintaining financial integrity.

"Protecting Nonprofit Payments" will provide invaluable insights on the latest fraud trends and prevention strategies.

Event Details:

Webinar: Protecting Nonprofit Payments

Featured Speaker: Christy Watkins, Senior Product Manager of Merchant Fraud at Worldpay

Date and Time: Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00am ET

Registration: RSVP Here

This webinar will give nonprofit leaders and organizers access to invaluable insights on the latest fraud trends and cutting-edge prevention strategies within the ever-growing nonprofit e-commerce landscape.

Agenda:

The webinar will cover the following topics and include an open Q&A session for attendees:

Emerging Threats: Explore pressing issues directly impacting nonprofit organizations such as bot and card testing attacks, account takeover, and first-party fraud . Mastering Fraud Prevention: Discover advanced techniques including artificial intelligence, intelligent multi-factor authentication, and pre-network fraud prevention methods. Card Testing Vulnerabilities: Gain insights into why nonprofit organizations are particularly susceptible to card testing attacks. Empowering Nonprofits: Acquire actionable strategies to bolster your fraud prevention measures, safeguard donors, and secure financial stability.

Event Registration:

Participation is free of charge. To secure your spot and access these essential insights, reserve your place by registering here . For those unable to attend the live session, a recording will be provided to all registrants.

About Engaging Networks

For more than 20 years, Engaging Networks has been helping nonprofits maximize their impact and engagement through a suite of world-class online fundraising, advocacy, and email tools. Our client support is fast, personal, and responsive — helping us achieve one of the highest client-retention rates in the industry. Engaging Networks is the go-to solution stack for a variety of top-tier nonprofit organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA, and Amnesty International.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Austin Dressman

austin@engagingnetworks.net

SOURCE Engaging Networks