Talos Energy President and CEO to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on August 21, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place virtually on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

The fireside will be hosted by Jeff Robertson, Managing Director of Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Talos's Upstream E&P opportunity set in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico .

Talos's risk-adjusted capital allocation approach to building a sustainable offshore E&P business.

Talos's position in the U.S. Gulf Coast carbon capture and sequestration landscape.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hNNd-GflQHWNjni29mMwpg.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends present in many offshore basins worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

