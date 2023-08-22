All Aboard the SS evian! A First-of-its-Kind US Open Waterside Finals Experience with evian®, the Official Water of the US Open

Captained by former US Open champion Maria Sharapova and equipped with New York City's first floating tennis court, the SS evian invites you to experience one of the most watched matches, the Men's Final, on water, Sunday, September 10th

NEW YORK , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing and temperatures at their peak, evian® natural spring water, the official water of the US Open, is hydrating tennis fans - waterside - aboard the first-ever SS evian viewing experience. During the historic New York sporting event, the SS evian will cruise along the Hudson River on the legendary Circle Line, celebrating the longstanding partnership between the US Open and evian, while uniting the love for tennis, the essential role hydration plays in propelling the sport to even greater heights, and the beauty of the city that hosts the tournament.

Guests on board the SS evian will have the exclusive opportunity to watch the Men's Final and sit "courtside" on New York City's first floating tennis court while hydrating with evian, the water made with natural minerals from Alpine glacier rocks, that helps fuel players and fans on and off the court. Former US Open champion and evian hydration ambassador, Maria Sharapova, will serve as the ship's "captain," offering attendees exclusive insights into the match and the role hydration plays in winning on one of the world's most renowned tennis courts.

"I'm excited to captain the SS evian, featuring New York City's first floating tennis court and a truly innovative fan experience. It's an amazing way to connect with fans and showcase in real-time how vitally important it is to stay hydrated for peak performance as we watch the men's side battle it out in the US Open Final," said Maria Sharapova. "I can't wait to have fun with the fans and give everyone aboard the SS evian an inside look at what it means to compete at the highest level."

Want to come on board the SS evian for a one-of-a-kind, premium viewing experience? Tickets will be available for purchase at https://www.circleline.com/sightseeing-cruises/events/ss-evian released in limited quantities at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd, August 29th, and September 5th, leading up to the event on September 10th. Embracing the commitment by evian to sustainability, all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Billion Oyster Project, a New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor and preserving the city's iconic waterways.

Adding to the excitement, evian is giving one lucky guest the opportunity to volley with Maria Sharapova on the floating tennis court, along with two tickets to the 2024 US Open. Fans and tennis enthusiasts alike can enter for a chance to win this exclusive opportunity by purchasing a ticket; the winner will be randomly selected through a drawing based on the number of tickets sold and notified via email prior to the event.

"We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary experience aboard the SS evian, in partnership with the legendary Maria Sharapova. Together, we are excited to create a one-of-a-kind voyage that blends the passion for tennis with the iconic heritage of evian from the French Alps. It's an incredible opportunity to witness the grandeur of the tournament and feel connected to the electric atmosphere of the US Open in New York City," said Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director for evian in North America.

For more information and to secure your spot on the SS evian, please visit https://www.circleline.com/sightseeing-cruises/events/ss-evian.

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice for hydration throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

