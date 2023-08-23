BODY20 Ranks No. 292 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Leading EMS Franchise Secures Top 500 Spot on List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20 , the category-leading Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness franchise, was recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 ranking for 2023. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment of independent businesses. Out of 5000 brands included, BODY20 ranked as the 292nd Fastest Growing Private Brand in the U.S.

"Being recognized in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 ranking is a significant accomplishment for us as we continue to expand the brand at an astonishing rate," said Greg Breitbart, CEO of BODY20. "This honor is a testament of the hard work of our franchisees, leadership team and employees who are dedicated to revolutionizing fitness by bringing the EMS training concept into more communities nationwide."

The 2023 Inc. 5000 list represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. The ranking was determined by analyzing the company's overall revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2022. BODY20's three-year revenue growth was 1,931%, securing its spot as No. 292.

Along with this impressive achievement, BODY20 has been experiencing record-breaking growth throughout 2023. The company recently surpassed 250 signed franchise agreements which will expand the EMS concept into new markets such as Denver, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Boston. Additionally, BODY20 was ranked at No. 56 on Entrepreneur Magazine's coveted list of Top New and Emerging Franchises back in May, propelling the brand toward becoming a household name within the boutique fitness space.

BODY20 is the largest EMS fitness franchise in America that offers the ultimate one-of-a-kind training experience. At a first private session, guests will take a complimentary BODY20 bio-impedance measurement using best-in-class technology to provide a body composition assessment, discuss their wellness goals and get fitted into an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit. During the 20-minute training session, a certified BODY20 Coach guides them through a customized 1-on-1 strength program, giving their body more than 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

The technology-based fitness brand offers serious benefits repeatedly reported by current members to include increased muscle tone, weight loss, and overall improved core strength all with minimal strain on the musculoskeletal system. To learn more about BODY20, as well as franchising opportunities, visit https://body20.com.

About BODY20:

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: https://body20.com.

