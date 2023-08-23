Ember Technologies Announces New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team

The two key roles will support global growth and development for the award-winning temperature control brand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, today announced the newest additions to its executive leadership team with the appointments of Don Turano as Chief Commercial Officer and Thijs Linthorst as Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA.

"With their vast experience spanning across globally renowned brands, Don and Thijs bring broad market and customer knowledge along with proven results to Ember Technologies and will undoubtedly be key players in our fast-growing consumer business," shared Tim LeBeau, Ember Technologies CEO. "We are excited to welcome these two accomplished leaders to our team and look forward to their contributions towards continued global expansion."

Turano's extensive background includes leading sales, business development, and marketing teams across an array of Fortune 500 and private equity-backed companies including Bosch, Newell Brands, Stanley Black & Decker, and more. He recently served as Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Teledyne Technologies where he was instrumental in significant transformation and growth of the business. In his newly created role at Ember Technologies, Turano is responsible for developing and driving the company's commercial strategy and growth, leading marketing, sales, and sales operations.

"I'm thrilled to join the Ember Technologies team to help accelerate the company's growth and share its cutting-edge innovations with a global audience," said Turano. "Ember Technologies' impressive portfolio has a fervently loyal customer base, and I look forward to exploring opportunities that get our products into new retailers, new markets, and into the hands of new fans."

With a prominent focus on global business growth and development, Ember Technologies has tapped Linthorst to oversee business expansion across the EMEA market. Linthorst is a seasoned executive who brings a wealth of knowledge in global premium consumer electronics having worked with Harman International, as well as experience in the premium baby market from Bugaboo and Philips Avent.

Ember is currently available in 27 countries and was recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the US for the third year in a row. The strategic appointments of Turano and Linthorst further underscore Ember Technologies' unwavering commitment to innovation and global expansion, setting the stage for an exhilarating phase of expansion and market leadership.

About Ember Technologies

Ember Technologies is a global design-led temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink, and live. Ember Technologies creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

