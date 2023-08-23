LIM College Names Scott Carnz, Ed.D., as Provost

Carnz joins NYC-based LIM after serving as Provost for City University of Seattle

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, which is exclusively focused on the business of fashion and lifestyle, today announced the appointment of Scott Carnz, Ed.D., as Provost.

"Scott is a passionate and creative educational leader."

Carnz, whose appointment was effective August 21, joins LIM from City University of Seattle where he served as Provost since 2019.

In his new role, Carnz will serve as the chief academic officer of LIM College and will be responsible for establishing and sustaining the highest standards of academic excellence in all teaching, curricular, and academic co-curricular activities. He will be the chief advisor on academic matters to LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse and will lead development of a vision for LIM's academic future that supports student success, enrollment growth, and student retention.

"Scott is a passionate and creative educational leader with extensive experience in overseeing academic programs ranging from the certificate level to doctoral degrees," said Marcuse. "We are confident that Scott, working collaboratively with leaders throughout LIM, will ensure alignment of curriculum and industry employer needs while also exploring global opportunities for collaborations that will support our students as they pursue their dream careers," she added.

As Provost of City University of Seattle, Carnz oversaw more than 50 certificate- and degree-granting programs. Among his key accomplishments were creating of an Office of Social Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and establishing a Research Institute to support student and faculty scholarship. He also led efforts to establish a data-informed culture to assess learning outcomes and support student achievement.

"I am excited to join LIM College, which is widely respected for driving outstanding student academic and career outcomes through an immersive style of education that focuses on learning by doing, said Carnz. "Throughout its nearly 85-year history, LIM has demonstrated a commitment to maintaining relevant curriculum and deep connections with the fashion and lifestyle industries that provide students with exceptional internships and other career-building opportunities. The faculty is devoted to student success and takes a personalized approach to teaching and mentoring. LIM is aligned with my personal belief that higher education can change people's lives and help create a more just society and equitable world."

Prior to City University of Seattle, Carnz served in a number of academic leadership roles at The Art Institute of Seattle from 1996-2018, ranging from a faculty position to Department Chair, Academic Director, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Interim President, and Dean of Academic Affairs.

Carnz holds a doctorate in Education Leadership from Argosy University in Seattle, a master's degree in Whole Systems Design from Antioch University in Seattle and a bachelor's degree in Visual Communications from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. He currently serves as a member of the nominations committee and a peer site evaluator for the Northwest Commission on College and Universities, and is a frequent speaker on educational topics and the author of multiple articles on higher education.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is a female-led and owned institution focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, the Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Saks Fifth Avenue, Edie Parker, Walmart, and Macy's.

