MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. INCORPORATES WEARABLE ECG INTO ADVANCED REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING PLATFORM FOR ATRIAL FIBRILLATION SCREENING

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health announced the integration of wearable ECG from FDA registered consumer devices for use in remote monitoring of patients with and at risk for developing atrial fibrillation (AF). The advance marks an important milestone for the company in streamlining care of people with atrial fibrillation through remote monitoring and virtual care.

"Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million people around the world. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke five-fold and these strokes are often fatal or disabling, particularly because 25-40% of patients are not even aware they are in AF. Clinical trials have demonstrated the benefit of both implanted devices as well as consumer wearables and handheld devices in screening for AF" said Indrajit Choudhuri, MD, Medical Director, Cardiac Electrophysiology at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, WI. "Early detection of atrial fibrillation leveraging consumer devices that millions of people already have or have easy access to, could identify and prevent stroke in millions at risk, and is more acceptable to patients than repeated visits to a physician's office, emergency room or hospital to obtain an ECG."

The new capability from MediCardia is part of a comprehensive offering for cardiovascular disease management the company has been developing that leverages remote monitoring and virtual care, enhanced by clinical intelligence and analytics, to help healthcare delivery organizations translate their overall population health goals into a patient-specific clinical strategy.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia is a technology convergence platform for connected precision health that maximizes quality and efficiencies while increasing revenue to drive the transition to value-based care. Leveraging cloud APIs, data from multiple disparate clinical sources is retrieved and integrated in real-time with EHR data. Advanced statistical methods and machine learning guide the user towards specific actions that are more likely to deliver the best outcomes and lower costs, all at the point of care.

