Ascendia® Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendia Pharmaceuticals®, a leading specialty pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in North America, proudly announces it has been named to the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. Ascendia ranked #1998 in the 2023 list based upon its 280% 3-year revenue growth.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the leading companies within the American economy's independent small businesses. Ascendia was one of only 120 New Jersey-based companies to be part of the Inc. 5000 and was 31st in the health products industry. Its success is built upon its proprietary nanotechnologies and scientific team who make the Impossible Possible.

"The Inc. 5000 is recognition that clearly indicates the talent, commitment, and passion of our talented team. Being named to the list for four consecutive years is an accomplishment but the true achievement for Ascendia is that we have partnered with pharmaceutical/biotech companies to help develop and deliver drugs that will better treat society," said Ascendia founder and CEO Jim Huang, Ph.D.

The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the U.S. economy and collectively had a median growth of 219% with a total revenue of $358.2 billion. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be filtered by industry and region can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023.

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals is a leading specialty CDMO that makes the insoluble soluble through a comprehensive suite of pre-formulation, formulation development, cGMP manufacturing, and ICH stability services for a variety of dosage forms using its proprietary enabling nano-technologies including nanoemulsions, nanoparticles, lipid nanoparticles, and amorphous solid dispersions technology platforms. The company built its foundation of success on its customer-centric culture that -cultivates its BEST philosophy (Brilliant technology, Excellent service, Superior quality, and Trust).

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

