ASSEMBLY HIRES GREG SHICKLE AS EUROPE CHIEF ACTIVATION OFFICER

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media agency Assembly has appointed Greg Shickle as the agency's first Chief Activation Officer in Europe. Shickle will report to Assembly Europe Chief Executive Officer Matt Adams and will be responsible for advancing the agency's omnichannel media solutions with an emphasis on brand + performance.

Shickle joins Assembly from GroupM.

Shickle brings over two decades of industry experience in delivering digital acceleration and transformation for clients across a range of sectors, including finance, technology, fashion and beauty, entertainment, and retail. He joins Assembly from a variety of roles at GroupM, where he oversaw the search, programmatic, paid social, affiliates, e-commerce, managed service display, and data development teams during his 13-year tenure. Shickle also launched a visionary digital transformation initiative that enhanced his team's expertise, fostered stronger relationships with clients and media partners, and established flexible operating models – ultimately facilitating an extensive talent development program that nurtured the next generation of industry leaders.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg Shickle to our team," said Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO. "His proven track record in digital marketing and expertise in driving successful digital transformation aligns perfectly with our company's mission to find the change that fuels growth for our agency and our clients. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in ushering in the next era of Assembly."

Shickle adds, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Assembly. We're in the most significant moment in advertising, where clients will gain a huge competitive advantage by working with agencies like Assembly. It's an agency that has the talent, technology, and culture to quickly understand the implications of AI and turn these into effective, sustainable, and meaningful digital experiences."

Shickle's appointment is effective September 2023.

