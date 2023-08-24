With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 151%, Yalo Ranks No. 3335 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed last week that Yalo ranks No. 3335 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies (PRNewswire)

Says Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman: "Yalo continues to grow year over year at a steady pace. To be honest, since it was the first time we had applied, we weren't sure if we could make it. This list is the best of the best, and it truly is an honor to be in the same company as the other successful companies."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Since 2013, Yalo has been elevating the soul of brands by developing brand strategies, digital marketing, and omni-channel advertising for their clients. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US. Over the past 10 years, Yalo has grown from one employee to 40 full-time employees, and in just the past three years, has grown 151% in revenue and 179% in personnel. As the business continues to expand, Yalo remains committed to diversity hiring and culture goals, and was recently named the 2023 Cobb County Minority-Owned Business of the Year.

"There are 33.8 million small businesses in the US, and approximately 3 million of those small businesses have revenues over $1m," says Huffman. "The Inc. 5000 ranking puts us in the top 0.11% of small businesses in the US that are generating over $1m in revenue, which is a huge honor and accomplishment for our team."

CONTACT:

Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

ahuffman@digitalyalo.com

216.533.5840

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Yalo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DIGITAL YALO