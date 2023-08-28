X Financial Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023





QoQ YoY Total loan amount facilitated and

originated (RMB in million) 16,879 24,088 25,874 7.4 % 53.3 % Number of active borrowers 1,140,249 1,523,738 1,474,930 (3.2 %) 29.4 %

The total loan amount facilitated and originated [1] in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB25,874 million , representing an increase of 53.3% from RMB16,879 million in the same period of 2022.

Total number of active borrowers[2] was 1,474,930 in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 29.4% from 1,140,249 in the same period of 2022.



As of June 30, 2022 As of March 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2023 Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million) 29,075 41,531 45,071 Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 31-60 days 0.93 % 1.05 % 0.96 % Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 91-180 days 3.07 % 2.40 % 2.50 %

The total outstanding loan balance [3] as of June 30, 2023 was RMB45,071 million , compared with RMB29,075 million as of June 30, 2022 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days [4] as of June 30, 2023 was 0.96%, compared with 0.93% as of June 30, 2022 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of June 30, 2023 was 2.50%, compared with 3.07% as of June 30, 2022 .

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.

[2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period.

[3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. As Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing loan delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance.

[4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance. Xiaoying Housing Loan was launched in 2015 and ceased in 2019, and all the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of June 30, 2022 , March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were overdue more than 60 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.

[5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. All the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of June 30, 2022 , March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were overdue more than 180 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except for share and

per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 QoQ YoY

RMB RMB RMB



Total net revenue 824,338 1,004,934 1,220,422 21.4 % 48.0 % Total operating costs and expenses (630,515) (700,897) (775,713) 10.7 % 23.0 % Income from operations 193,823 304,037 444,709 46.3 % 129.4 % Net income 185,700 284,346 366,292 28.8 % 97.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income 210,688 306,525 364,885 19.0 % 73.2 %











Net income per ADS—basic 3.36 5.94 7.62 28.3 % 126.8 % Net income per ADS—diluted 3.30 5.82 7.50 28.9 % 127.3 %











Non-GAAP adjusted net income per

ADS—basic 3.78 6.36 7.62 19.8 % 101.6 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per

ADS—diluted 3.72 6.24 7.44 19.2 % 100.0 %

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1,220.4 million ( US$168.3 million ), representing an increase of 48.0% from RMB824.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB444.7 million ( US$61.3 million ), compared with RMB193.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB366.3 million ( US$50.5 million ), compared with RMB185.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP [6] adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB364.9 million ( US$50.3 million ), compared with RMB210.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05) and RMB7.50 (US$1.03) , compared with RMB3.36 and RMB3.30 , respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05) and RMB7.44 (US$1.03) , compared with RMB3.78 and RMB3.72 , respectively, in the same period of 2022.

[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares.

Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are delighted to end the first half of 2023 with outstanding operational and financial performance in the second quarter. We continued to execute our proven strategy and maintain our growth momentum. In the first half of the year, the total loan facilitation and origination amount reached nearly RMB50 billion, an impressive increase of over 55% year-over-year. Our top line improved by 30%, while our bottom line nearly doubled in the first half, underpinned by our proven business model, consistent asset quality and optimized operational efficiency. Furthermore, our net income per basic ADS for the first half of the year grew more than 130% year-over-year, driven by our robust profitability and dedication to rewarding shareholders through our share repurchase program."

"On the regulatory side, with the recent settlement of fines imposed on some large financial platforms by the government, the market believes that the industry-wide rectification is expected to come to an end, and a more stable regulatory environment is expected. Financial regulatory authorities are now shifting their focus towards regular supervision. As a highly responsible company, we always operate in full compliance with regulations and laws and will continue to prioritize financial consumer protection."

"Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we are confident in our ability to achieve sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value. The normal regulatory environment provides a solid foundation for our continued growth and success. We remain committed to executing our share repurchase and dividend program to reward our valued shareholders."

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, added, "During the second quarter, our total loan amount facilitated and originated increased by 53% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to RMB26 billion, in line with our expectations, with the total outstanding loan balance reaching RMB45 billion at the end of June 2023. We continued to strengthen our risk management system to maintain healthy asset quality, with the delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days remaining stable at 0.96% at the end of June 2023, and the delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 91-180 days at 2.50%, significantly improved from a year ago. We are proud of our consistently high quality risk control and stable prime borrowers base, which have been well received and recognized by our institutional funding partners. We will continue to work together to meet the financing needs of consumers and SMEs in support of China's economic recovery."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We are very pleased with our strong financial results for the second quarter. Total net revenue increased by 48% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter to RMB1,220 million. Our relentless focus on tightening cost control and improving operational efficiency enabled us to deliver revenue growth that outpaced cost and expense growth. As a result, net income for the second quarter surged by 97% year-over-year and 29% quarter-over-quarter, reaffirming our commitment to delivering substantial profits. The positive impact of our ongoing share repurchase program further contributed to our achievements, resulting in a noteworthy improvement in net income per basic ADS, rising by 127% from RMB3.36 in the same period last year to RMB7.62. To maximize shareholder value, our board of directors has also approved a special dividend of $0.17 per ADS, which is expected to be paid in October this year."

"Given the stabilized regulatory environment, we expect to achieve steady growth in both operational and financial performance in the second half of the year, further solidifying our position in the market."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 48.0% to RMB1,220.4 million (US$168.3 million) from RMB824.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.



Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 YoY

RMB % of Revenue RMB % of Revenue

Loan facilitation service 471,531 57.2 % 715,503 58.6 % 51.7 % Post-origination service 82,304 10.0 % 140,317 11.5 % 70.5 % Financing income 234,756 28.5 % 274,639 22.5 % 17.0 % Other revenue 35,747 4.3 % 89,963 7.4 % 151.7 % Total net revenue 824,338 100.0 % 1,220,422 100.0 % 48.0 %

Loan facilitation service fees in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 51.7% to RMB715.5 million (US$98.7 million) from RMB471.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Post-origination service fees in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 70.5% to RMB140.3 million (US$19.4 million) from RMB82.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 17.0% to RMB274.6 million (US$37.9 million) from RMB234.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances compared with the same period of 2022.

Other revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 151.7% to RMB90.0 million (US$12.4 million), compared with RMB35.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.

Origination and servicing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 25.6% to RMB669.7 million (US$92.4 million) from RMB533.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the following factors: (i) an increase in commission fees resulting from the increased in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022 and (ii) an increase in interest expenses as a result of an increase in payable to institutional funding partners and investors.

Provision for loans receivable in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB55.4 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB32.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB444.7 million (US$61.3 million), compared with RMB193.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB443.9 million (US$61.2 million), compared with RMB220.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million), compared with RMB42.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB366.3 million (US$50.5 million), compared with RMB185.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB364.9 million (US$50.3 million), compared with RMB210.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05), and RMB7.50 (US$1.03), compared with RMB3.36 and RMB3.30, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.62 (US$1.05), and RMB7.44 (US$1.03), compared with RMB3.78 and RMB3.72 respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB1,320.4 million (US$182.1 million) as of June 30, 2023, compared with RMB921.2 million as of March 31, 2023.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 405,845 ADSs for a total consideration of US$1.58 million. In 2022, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 266,882 ADSs and 46,487,276 Class A ordinary shares for a total consideration of US$21.1 million.

On November 16, 2022, the Company announced that the board of directors (the "Board") authorized to increase its share repurchase program to US$30 million from US$20 million, effective through September 2023. Under this plan, the Company has approximately US$7.3 million remaining for potential repurchases. On August 28, 2023, the Board approved the extension of the Company's existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve months, until the end of September 2024.

Declaration of Special Dividend

The Company today announced the Company's board of directors has approved the declaration and payment of a special dividend of US$0.17 per ADS (approximately US$0.028 per ordinary share). The Special Dividend will be paid on or about October 18, 2023 to the holders of the Company's ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2023, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Special Dividend.

Business Outlook

The Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated for the third quarter of 2023 to be between RMB28.5 billion and RMB29.5 billion. The total loan amount facilitated and originated for 2023 is expected to be between RMB105 billion and RMB110 billion.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income, (ii) adjusted net income per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2023.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Projections

This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not diff materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.

X Financial





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2022 As of June 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2023

RMB RMB USD ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 602,271 1,320,414 182,093 Restricted cash 404,689 594,739 82,018 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 1,161,912 1,493,595 205,976 Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and other loans, net 3,810,393 4,302,970 593,407 Loans at fair value 120,280 4,415 609 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,770,317 1,759,421 242,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 71,082 26,992 3,722 Deferred tax assets, net 88,428 79,943 11,025 Long-term investments 495,995 517,017 71,300 Property and equipment, net 5,861 7,465 1,029 Intangible assets, net 36,550 35,931 4,955 Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net 10,061 9,865 1,360 Financial investments 192,620 201,932 27,848 Other non-current assets 67,204 62,308 8,593 TOTAL ASSETS 8,837,663 10,417,007 1,436,570







LIABILITIES





Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 2,627,910 3,034,343 418,455 Payable to investors at fair value 141,289 3,537 488 Financial guarantee derivative 107,890 - - Short-term borrowings 70,209 662,709 91,392 Accrued payroll and welfare 63,681 50,987 7,031 Other tax payable 255,691 276,978 38,195 Income tax payable 270,089 371,935 51,292 Deposit payable to channel cooperators 19,700 19,700 2,717 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 476,035 507,175 69,943 Dividend payable - 58,693 8,094 Other non-current liabilities 51,193 45,059 6,214 Deferred tax liabilities 722 8,727 1,204 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,084,409 5,039,843 695,025







Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Common shares 207 207 29 Treasury stock (124,597) (132,201) (18,231) Additional paid-in capital 3,191,194 3,210,797 442,789 Retained earnings 1,622,851 2,214,795 305,434 Other comprehensive income 63,599 83,566 11,524 Total X Financial shareholders' equity 4,753,254 5,377,164 741,545 Non-controlling interests - - - TOTAL EQUITY 4,753,254 5,377,164 741,545







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,837,663 10,417,007 1,436,570

X Financial













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD Net revenues













Loan facilitation service 471,531 715,503 98,672

980,234 1,296,107 178,741 Post-origination service 82,304 140,317 19,351

169,648 261,590 36,075 Financing income 234,756 274,639 37,874

466,031 528,695 72,910 Other revenue 35,747 89,963 12,406

96,780 138,964 19,164 Total net revenue 824,338 1,220,422 168,303

1,712,693 2,225,356 306,890















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing 533,062 669,720 92,359

997,561 1,303,529 179,765 General and administrative 41,144 44,138 6,087

86,489 89,785 12,382 Sales and marketing 4,567 3,431 473

9,225 5,468 754 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 25,715 3,175 438

51,771 2,235 308 Provision for loans receivable 32,224 55,449 7,647

65,964 75,826 10,457 Reversal of provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (14,000) - -

(14,000) - - (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on deposits to institutional cooperators 7,803 (200) (28)

8,534 (234) (32) Reversal of provision for credit losses for other financial assets - - -

(765) - - Total operating costs and expenses 630,515 775,713 106,976

1,204,779 1,476,609 203,634















Income from operations 193,823 444,709 61,327

507,914 748,747 103,256 Interest income (expenses), net 1,691 (8,457) (1,166)

2,718 (10,455) (1,442) Foreign exchange loss (13,102) (11,798) (1,627)

(12,146) (8,781) (1,211) Income (loss) from financial investments (9,626) 12,093 1,668

(9,626) 2,579 356 Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts (3,250) (247) (34)

(1,491) (800) (110) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative 44,758 667 92

24,625 24,966 3,443 Other income, net 5,911 6,932 956

26,028 18,263 2,519















Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates 220,205 443,899 61,216

538,022 774,519 106,811















Income tax expense (42,243) (87,043) (12,004)

(223,278) (139,607) (19,253) Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax 7,738 9,436 1,301

10,888 15,725 2,169 Net income 185,700 366,292 50,513

325,632 650,637 89,727 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 185,700 366,292 50,513

325,632 650,637 89,727















Net income 185,700 366,292 50,513

325,632 650,637 89,727 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates (142) 40 6

70 42 6 Foreign currency translation adjustments 35,801 27,186 3,749

32,717 19,925 2,748 Comprehensive income 221,359 393,518 54,268

358,419 670,604 92,481 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 221,359 393,518 54,268

358,419 670,604 92,481















Net income per share—basic 0.56 1.27 0.18

0.98 2.26 0.31 Net income per share—diluted 0.55 1.25 0.17

0.96 2.21 0.30















Net income per ADS—basic 3.36 7.62 1.05

5.88 13.56 1.87 Net income per ADS—diluted 3.30 7.50 1.03

5.76 13.26 1.83















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 331,967,010 287,607,857 287,607,857

331,886,487 287,955,066 287,955,066 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 339,516,588 293,863,323 293,863,323

339,436,065 294,078,329 294,078,329

X Financial













Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 185,700 366,292 50,513

325,632 650,637 89,727 Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil) (9,626) 12,093 1,668

(9,626) 2,579 356 Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - - -

- - - Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - - -

- - - Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 15,362 10,686 1,474

29,337 23,351 3,220 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 210,688 364,885 50,319

364,595 671,409 92,591















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic 0.63 1.27 0.18

1.10 2.33 0.32 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 0.62 1.24 0.17

1.07 2.28 0.31















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 3.78 7.62 1.05

6.60 13.98 1.93 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 3.72 7.44 1.03

6.42 13.68 1.89















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 331,967,010 287,607,857 287,607,857

331,886,487 287,955,066 287,955,066 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 339,516,588 293,863,323 293,863,323

339,436,065 294,078,329 294,078,329

