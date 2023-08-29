Introducing SOCi Genius Social | Engagements: Elevating Brand-Customer Interactions with AI-Powered Precision

Leading the way in social media engagement, SOCi offers Beta opportunity for latest Genius enhancement

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , a leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today introduces Genius Social | Engagements , which uses AI to quickly generate personalized, on-brand responses to all engagement types and social networks. This newest Genius solution is an extension of SOCi Social, the intelligent solution for all national and local social media needs for multi-location enterprises.

SOCi, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The digital landscape is rapidly evolving. With heightened consumer expectations, local businesses simply having an online presence isn't enough. The new norm? Delivering quick, tailored, and on-brand messages. The challenge? Doing so without overextending resources or compromising on quality.

"Genius Social | Engagements provides more efficient, cost-effective workflows that have been missing in the social media management space, and empowers marketers to reclaim valuable time for more strategic tasks," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer, SOCi. "This technology exceeds evolving consumer interaction standards, promoting brand loyalty, nurturing customer relationships, and bolstering online presence."

Genius Social | Engagements enhances the company's foundational Social product through the power of AI to create consistent, customized engagements that resonate with local audiences, protect a brand's reputation at the location level, and ensure memorable experiences. Benefits include:

Effortless and unparalleled efficiency: Harness AI to craft on-brand, personalized, and smart responses quickly, eliminating your team's need for time-intensive manual replies.





Blending AI power with human touch: While AI accelerates response time and ensures brand consistency, the option to edit each AI-generated response ensures authenticity in every interaction, combining technological precision with human touch.





Consistent branding everywhere, every time: An inconsistent brand voice can confuse consumers and diminish trust. Establishing your brand's unique identity and messaging in one central place ensures consistency across all locations, regardless of engagement type, social network, or the individual responding.





Protection for your brand's image: One misplaced word or unfortunate reply can escalate into a PR nightmare. Mitigate this risk by safeguarding responses, protecting the reputation of local businesses, and preventing the snowball effect of inaccurate or inappropriate responses.





Redefining digital interaction for local businesses: With consumer interactions pivoting to quick, personalized responses, SOCi Genius Social | Engagements not only matches but surpasses these standards. It fosters deeper brand loyalty, cultivates enduring customer relationships, and solidifies an impeccable online image.

Followed by the launch of SOCi Genius Reviews and Surveys , the introduction of this initial Genius Social technology further solidifies SOCi's commitment to providing a cutting-edge and comprehensive CoMarketing Cloud solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by multi-location enterprises across search, social, and reputation channels. Current SOCi Social customers will have the opportunity to join the Genius Social | Engagements Beta Waitlist for the chance to gain early access in anticipation of the upcoming release of Genius Social later this year.

Coming in Q4 2023, SOCi's foundational social product will be transformed and enhanced by an AI layer, elevating its intelligence and capabilities. Genius Social will incorporate Engagements as well as Content, which will bring automation, brand voice, and social media best practices to the forefront of content creation. By leveraging AI, SOCi Genius | Content will curate quality-driven, tailored posts that resonate with local audiences, allowing marketers to fill content calendars effortlessly.

To join the Beta Waitlist for early access to SOCi Genius | Engagements, which includes AI-suggested engagement responses and training prompt establishment, visit www.meetsoci.com/beta-waitlist .

To learn more about how SOCi Genius leverages AI, drives efficiency, automates workflows, and maximizes ROI, visit www.meetsoci.com/genius .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCi