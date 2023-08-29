Jackery Obtains Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Label

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced that its star product, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000, has been certified Climate Pledge Friendly by Amazon, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental sustainability and dedication to making a positive impact on the planet.

The Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly initiative is a program to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. Climate Pledge Friendly products are clearly labeled in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section of Amazon. This green label is only given to products that adhere to strict environmental standards and show a strong dedication to sustainable development. The plaudit serves as a testament to the Jackery product's eco-friendly design and its positive impact on mitigating climate change.

"In line with our core values and mission to offer environmentally friendly power solutions to consumers, while also ensuring the preservation of our planet, we are delighted to participate in this program," said Tracy Wang, Global PR Head at Jackery. "This initiative not only promotes widespread adoption and influence towards sustainable consumption but also encourages brands like Jackery, to prioritize the creation of more sustainable products - an endeavor we have dedicated ourselves to for several years."

Jackery is a company specializing in portable power solutions, offering a range of innovative products such as portable power stations, solar panels, and solar generators. These products address the pain points of on-the-go power needs by providing reliable and convenient sources of energy for various scenarios, including outdoor adventures, emergency situations, camping trips, and remote work setups.

For years, Jackery has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to sustainability, offering a range of products that prioritize environmental responsibility. Most notably, Jackery has achieved carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD for ten of its products. Furthermore, Jackery's unwavering dedication to sustainable innovation has been recognized with the prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award for 2023, specifically for its outstanding SG 2000 Plus. In addition to its impressive product lineup, Jackery is dedicated to environmental preservation and actively participates in various initiatives. Jackery partnered with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to plant 10,000 trees. Jackery has also teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in a restoration program aimed at helping the critically endangered black-footed ferrets in North America.

Jackery is committed to empowering users to take complete control of their energy requirements, which is evidenced once again by the company's latest offering, the Jackery Plus series. The Plus series represents Jackery's latest optimized solution for top-notch performance, reliability, and peace of mind, showcasing the company's most recent technology and solutions with the goal of delivering more substantial benefits to users worldwide.

The Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly certification brings headline recognition to Jackery's ongoing efforts to provide innovative and eco-conscious solutions for customers around the world while protecting the planet. By continuing to prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility, Jackery aims to make more contributions to the global transition to clean energy and promote a more sustainable future.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

