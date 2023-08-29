Ontario International Airport expects strong finish to summer travel season

Popular Southern California gateway will see double-digit passenger increases during Labor Day weekend

ONTARIO, Calif. , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials expect to complete the summer travel season on a high note with double-digit increases in passenger volume during the Labor Day weekend.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is expecting a strong Labor Day travel season. (PRNewswire)

Based on current airline schedules, more than 102,000 passengers are anticipated at ONT over the five-day holiday from August 31 to September 4, 16.6% more than Labor Day weekend last year and 27.5% more than pre-pandemic 2019.

Last year, ONT exceeded its initial forecast to welcome more than 87,000 Labor Day weekend travelers. In 2019, the passenger count surpassed 80,000.

Labor Day

Wknd 2023 Estimated Passengers Versus 2022 Versus 2019 Total

Seats Versus

2022 Versus 2019

102,239 +16.6 % +27.5 121,342 +18.3 % +28.4 %

Ontario airport officials reported record setting year-over-year passenger volumes in each of the last three months, signaling increased popularity for the Southern California gateway among local travelers and visitors.

Throughout the summer travel season, ONT travelers have taken advantage of air services to popular domestic and international destinations that were not offered by air carriers or were available with less frequency and smaller airplanes in 2022 to such destinations as Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Guadalajara, San Salvador and Taipei.

"The air travel industry is highly competitive, yet Ontario is growing passenger volume month after month," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "We've always prided ourselves on our modern facilities, appealing in-terminal concessions and convenient parking, and we look forward to delivering our hallmark hassle-free customer experience during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond."

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

