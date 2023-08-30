ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. TO HOST REGULARLY SCHEDULED QUARTERLY INVESTOR MEETING WITH MANAGEMENT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Wednesday, September 13, from 3:15 p.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. CT. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via conference call. During the call, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the investment community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com/irmeeting, and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through September 20, 2023. Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on September 13 at 3:00 p.m. CT at https://www.ajg.com/September13materials.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Raymond Iardella

VP Investor Relations

(630) 285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

