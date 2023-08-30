BASIS Continues Reign as Nation's Top Ranked Network by U.S. News & World Report

In the just-published 2023 rankings of top schools, BASIS cements its status in the esteemed publication's rankings of charter schools, STEM schools, schools by state, and national schools

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators across the nationwide network of BASIS Charter Schools have what they call a 'springtime tradition' – seeing how their schools, and thus their students and teachers, fare in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings.

"If BASIS were a state by itself, it'd be among the best U.S. states for top schools, and thus for student outcomes." — Dr. Craig R. Barrett , Chairman of the Board of BASIS Charter Schools.

This year, the usual April rankings were pushed to August – to the start of the school year, rather than the end.

"It was well worth the wait," said BASIS Educational Ventures co-chair Dr. Peter Bezanson. "Different time of year, same old but meaningful tradition!"

The new 2023 rankings were published on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Out of 25,000 schools assessed by US News and 18,000 schools ranked, the BASIS Charter Schools network has:

10 schools in the top 100 in the U.S.

3 of the top 10 STEM schools in the U.S., as well as 6 of the top 20, and 9 of the top 53

10 of the top 17 charter schools in the nation, as well as 3 of the top 5, and 6 of the top 10 charters

The top public charter school in three geographic locations ( Arizona , Texas , and Washington, D.C. )

"Powered by BASIS Charter Schools, Arizona is the top-performing state in America," said Dr. Craig R. Barrett, who is Chairman of the Board of BASIS Charter Schools. "If BASIS were a state, all by itself, it'd be among the best U.S. states for top schools, and thus for student outcomes."

Dr. Barrett added, "While this isn't new, as BASIS is the longstanding top charter network in the U.S., it's always incredible to see it yet again."

Peter Bezanson said he is proud not only that BASIS made Arizona the top state, but that the network again swept the in-state rankings, with BASIS campuses ranked numbers 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in Arizona.

"We started in Arizona exactly 25 years ago," he said, "but as we've gotten bigger, we've also gotten better teaching our unique kind of advanced liberal arts and sciences academics. And we're continuing to grow – whether in Arizona, in Texas, or elsewhere!"

Speaking of Texas, BASIS San Antonio Shavano is celebrating the network's ten-year anniversary in the state as the #7 school of any type in Texas – and the only school in the Texas Top Ten that is open-enrollment and does not select its students.

"It's a pretty clean sweep," agreed BASIS Educational Ventures co-chair Patti Bezanson. "These new rankings, while they're called the '2023 rankings,' use AP Exam and state testing scores from two years ago – that was the peak of the pandemic. While test scores dipped at our schools during distance learning, (just as they were down nationwide), our teachers and students did what they could, even when they couldn't be face to face. And they have every reason to be proud!"

While BASIS is the top network nationwide, its top school in 2023 is BASIS Peoria. "What an incredible honor!" said BASIS Peoria Head of School Melissa Rankin, who has been with BASIS since 2015 and an educator since 2006. "We have an incredible group of smart teachers and staff, wonderful and supportive families, and a student body of eager and enthusiastic learners. They work very hard. They are very deserving!"

NATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOL RANKINGS

This year, BASIS has the nine best charter schools in Arizona, the best charter school in the state of Texas (once again, like last year, it's BASIS San Antonio Shavano), and the best charter school in metro Washington, D.C (once again, like last year, it's BASIS DC).

"BASIS is the top charter school network in America – period," says Patti Bezanson. "BASIS has 10 of the top 17 public charter school campuses in the nation. The network is in a league of its own."

NATIONAL STEM SCHOOL RANKINGS

BASIS is once again the best network or district in the U.S. when it comes to assessing schools in science, technology, engineering, and math.

"Over 25 years,100% of our grads have been accepted to a four-year college or university," Peter Bezanson says. "We are a college prep network – and as such, in some ways, STEM rankings matter most, because they are the best way to recognize high-level college prep in the US News rankings."

BASIS has 3 of the top 10, 6 of the top 20, and 9 in the top 53 schools in the 2023 national STEM rankings.

STATE RANKINGS

About BASIS Charter Schools

The network of BASIS Charter Schools is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings across myriad publications, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2023-24 academic year, there are 39 public charter school campuses managed by BASIS Ed, serving more than 22,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit enrollBASIS.com, enrollBASISTX.com, or basised.com.

For 25 years, BASIS has been raising the levels of the student outcomes it brings about to the highest international standards. (PRNewswire)

