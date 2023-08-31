Chang Industrial Expands Footprint with IP Studio at Northwestern University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Industrial opened its first Chicago Area office in Evanston, Illinois, in July to focus on solving 21st century problems. These problems include technology in healthcare, feeding a growing global population, and planning for a world of autonomous vehicles. The office will house a Chang Industrial company, Intellectual Property (IP) Studio and be led by Dr. Timothy Wei. The establishment of the office will serve as a link between industry and academia. The location is ideally situated in Northwestern University's INVO (Innovation and New Ventures Office) facility.

IP Studio aims to transform great ideas into commercialized products that effectively solve real-world problems. They achieve this through a novel process called "Virtual R&D". Most research and development (R&D) programs and innovation pipelines operate as closed systems. IP Studio's "Virtual R&D" process is an open system designed to integrate private companies, start-ups, academic institutions, and engineering departments.

A current project under development in IP Studio is sustainable food packaging to replace forever plastics using functionalized graphene oxide, also known as GO. IP Studio has partnered with Northwestern University and the Navajo Technical University to commercialize GO as a sustainable food packaging solution. IP Studio will engage with graduate students and design professionals in the project.

"One of our key ingredients is using public-private partnerships to link world-class academic researchers with leading industry innovators to empower transformational change." says Dr. Wei.

About Northwestern University INVO

The Innovation and New Ventures Office supports innovation and entrepreneurship at Northwestern and helps move Northwestern technologies to the marketplace. They work with faculty and students across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, as well as their partners at Lurie Children's Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the AbilityLab, to create startups and partnerships with corporations. By fostering innovation and commercialization, INVO strives to improve quality of life and fuel economic growth. Northwestern inventive activity is strong, with 230 disclosures in 2019. Their work strives to strengthen entrepreneurial activity by both students and faculty and build a self-sustained community that will generate innovations to benefit society. INVO catalyzes the translation of Northwestern innovations to benefit the public and promote economic growth.

About Chang Industrial

Chang Industrial is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing and disruptive technologies. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize supply chain and improve workforce through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader in 2022.

