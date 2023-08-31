During Suicide Prevention Month, Make the Promise to Live, Urges USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of September's Suicide Prevention Month and World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences, is leveraging his platform to raise awareness about suicide prevention. He is urging individuals to take the Promise to Live pledge, in an effort to address this critical issue that affects so many lives worldwide.

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

As a leader of a global health company, Guest sees the importance of addressing both physical and mental health.

"USANA Health Sciences is a company dedicated to health and well-being, and we believe that true health encompasses both the body and the mind," Guest said. "While we have made significant strides in understanding physical health, we have continued work to do with the mind.

"To truly be healthy, we have to take the mind into consideration. That's why our mission is to spark conversations and create a safe space for individuals to share their struggles."

Guest's personal journey and professional associations led him to therapy, where he learned the importance of open communication about suicide.

"One thing learned from my therapy is to be part of the solution, to understand it's okay to say the word suicide, and to talk about it directly," said Guest, author of the best-selling book, All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "I want others to seek harmony and engage in honest conversations with loved ones about mental health."

The Promise to Live pledge involves promising to reach out to trusted resources when struggling personally and to share the pledge with others. Thousands of people, including USANA employees and affiliated celebrities, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz and country music star Collin Ray, have already taken the pledge.

Suicide remains a major global issue. The act of openly discussing suicide can release pressure for those struggling, providing crucial relief. By bringing this issue to the forefront, Guest aims to reduce the stigma and foster a culture of understanding and support.

Guest urges immediate action, emphasizing the potential life-saving impact of the pledge.

"I got involved because it's the right thing to do. The pledge takes little time and can save lives. Let's end the stigma and just talk about it."

As the world comes together during September's Suicide Prevention Month, Guest encourages everyone to take the Promise to Live pledge and play a role in saving lives. To learn more and take the pledge, visit www.Promise2Live.org.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 24 countries, with plans to open operations in India this year.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

tim@candidcom.com

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA