NYCM Insurance Offers Resource for Small Business Owners

EDMESTON, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance , a leading provider of Comprehensive Business Owners Policies, is offering a resource to provide small business owners with valuable information about business insurance coverages.

The New York State-exclusive insurance carrier has launched a campaign that offers free and insightful business insurance content through its official NYCM Blog . NYCM's Blog provides articles on a wide range of topics, from home and auto insurance to renters' rights and lifestyle tips. The NYCM Business Insurance content caters to small business owners, entrepreneurs, and other professionals looking to navigate the complex and ever-evolving business landscape.

"At NYCM, we believe that an informed business community is a resilient and thriving one," said NYCM Insurance Public Relations Supervisor Stephanie Bader. "Protecting small businesses is a priority. By partnering with our industry experts to create useful business insurance content, and in partnership with our trusted agents, we're hoping to help small business owners make well-informed insurance decisions and thrive in their enterprise for many years to come."



The blog content is carefully curated by NYCM's team of insurance professionals and experts, ensuring accuracy and relevance with an emphasis on clarity and accessibility. With topics like Small Business Insurance Checklist , What Is Business Income Coverage , What Is Cyber Insurance? , Should I Purchase Event Insurance? and more, the NYCM Blog strives to equip small business owners of New York State with the knowledge to make the right business insurance decisions for their line of work.

By offering this valuable resource at no-cost, NYCM Insurance is proud to reaffirm its commitment to supporting businesses beyond the scope of traditional insurance interactions. To learn more about Business Insurance solutions offered by NYCM Insurance, click here .

About NYCM: NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great-granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie, and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to over 535,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella, and Business. NYCM Insurance is a recipient of A.M. Best Company's Standing the Test of Time Award for maintaining an A rating for over 75-years. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

