Disney College Program Offers College Students and Recent Graduates the Internship Experience of a Lifetime

The Disney College Program has launched the careers of thousands of leaders and is now taking applications for new participants, who on program live in a newly-completed state-of-the-art housing community.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for the Disney College Program just opened for the spring 2024 semester, giving college students and recent graduates a unique internship opportunity to work, learn and play at Walt Disney World.

Owned and operated by American Campus Communities, this community features special amenities like resort-style pools, a 12,500 sq. ft. fitness center, expansive Community Centers and educational facilities.

Disney College Program participants are chosen to work in a variety of frontline roles across Disney's theme parks and resorts, where they gain transferable new skills and get hands-on experience making magic for the millions of guests who visit Walt Disney World each year.

Since it began more than 40 years ago, the Disney College Program has kickstarted careers for many Disney leaders, community members and industry professionals. The program can help college students and recent graduates get their foot in the door at one of the world's most admired media and entertainment companies at Disney, or even set them up with the tools and experience for a successful career at another company.

"If you're a college student or recent grad looking to build your resume and start your career in a meaningful way, the Disney College Program is a fantastic option for you to consider," said Betsy Boston, Director, Disney Programs & Experiences. "Our participants network with professionals in their industry, develop their skillsets and meet friends from around the world, all while working at one of the world's most respected and beloved tourism destinations."

While on the program, participants enjoy exclusive educational experiences and social events designed to expand their horizons. They can also make the most of special cast member perks like access to the Disney theme parks, exclusive previews of new attractions and "VoluntEAR" events where they can help make a difference for the world around them. For students who are still actively enrolled in school, the program is recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education.

One of the most unique parts of the Disney College Program experience is the opportunity to live at Flamingo Crossings Village, a newly completed community purpose-built for participants and located conveniently near the Walt Disney World theme parks, dining and more. There, participants can live in upscale apartment-style residences and take advantage of the social and professional experiences available to them.

Owned and operated by American Campus Communities, this community features special amenities like resort-style pools, a 12,500 sq. ft. fitness center, expansive Community Centers and educational facilities. Participants will also find touches of Disney magic sprinkled throughout the community. Disney provides on-site bus transportation that takes participants from the community to their work locations and nearby shopping and dining.

In addition to the College Program, Disney offers programs for international students and culinary students as well as internships, where college students and recent graduates can work side-by-side with industry leaders in their field of study and build upon the skills they've learned in the classroom.

Visit DisneyPrograms.com to learn more about these programs and to apply.

