BondExchange Empowers Agents With Customizable Surety Bond Applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange ( https://www.bondexchange.com ), the leading wholesale surety underwriter, announced an upgrade to its SuretyPro tool, allowing agents to customize the surety bond application interface, which can be embedded right on their websites.

BondExchange Logo (PRNewswire)

BondExchange recently published an article highlighting their upgraded SuretyPro tool. The article can be accessed here .

"Our upgraded SuretyPro tool gives agents the ability to make our technology look like a seamless component of their website," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "In an industry first, agents now have complete control over how their embedded applications look, and our easy-to-use creation studio allows them to design custom applications in a matter of minutes."

Earlier this year, BondExchange became the first platform to allow agents to install embedded bond applications on their websites. This upgrade takes SuretyPro to the next level by empowering agents with the ability to customize all aspects of the application's interface. Retail customers can enter their business name on the interface, which will then auto-populate in the embedded application, making for a better user experience for an insurance agent's client.

In addition to embedded applications, SuretyPro also allows agents to create shareable links to bond applications that contain their agency's branding.

"Our mission at BondExchange is to make surety bonds profitable for agents," continued Cromer. "Part of that mission involves providing agents with the tools both they and their customers need to easily quote and issue surety bonds. With SuretyPro, agents simply need to direct their customers to their websites, where they can instantly obtain quotes and purchase surety bonds. SuretyPro doesn't open in a new tab under a different URL but integrates within our agent's website. We're proud to be the only platform to offer agents embedded bond applications, and our new customization features will help agents make this tool their own."

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

Website: https://www.bondexchange.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bond_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bond-exchange-inc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bondexchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZyRNBcehs3mPDMQT6XhLA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BondExchange