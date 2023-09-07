NEW COINS FROM THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S OPULENCE COLLECTION FEATURING PINK DIAMONDS FROM THE ARGYLE MINE

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is adding to its luxurious and exclusive Opulence Collection with new pure platinum coins featuring some of the world's rarest precious stones: pink diamonds from the famed Argyle mine. Offered at very low mintages, they are the latest Mint creations to incorporate these treasured gems. Discerning collectors have a unique opportunity to acquire one of two masterpieces combining numismatic art and fine jewellery in one of two unforgettable collectibles: the 10 oz. Pure Platinum Pink Diamond Coin – Beauteous and the 2 oz. Pure Platinum Pink Diamond Coin – Harmonious. These works of art were unveiled yesterday at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"The tradition of excellence in all aspects of coin manufacturing, design and engineering have made us a true leader of the global minting industry and we are delighted to elevate our reputation with new pure platinum and pink diamond coins from our exclusive Opulence Collection," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "These dazzling works of numismatic art boldly demonstrate our people's ability and passion for crafting unforgettable collectibles, which are qualities that transcend every coin produced by the Royal Canadian Mint."

"Heffel is incredibly honoured to play a part in unveiling this exceptional collection from the Royal Canadian Mint, featuring exclusive pink diamonds from the Argyle Mine," said David Heffel, President, Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The diamonds featured in these masterpieces are among the rarest and most sought-after in existence, and we are thrilled to witness their journey into collections around the world."

The 2023 10 oz. Pure Platinum Pink Diamond Coin – Beauteous, designed by artist Simon Ng and selectively plated with rose gold, features a sunburst arrangement of engraved cherry blossoms on its reverse. They are framed by a larger five-petalled flower formed by an array of pink diamonds from the Argyle mine, with a total carat weight of approximately 2.00. The cherry blossom theme continues on the obverse, which features a floral pattern, selectively rose gold plating and the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt. This obverse also bears a special device of four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins, as well as the double date of her reign. Only 10 of these precious coins exist.

Limited to 25 examples world-wide, the 2023 2 oz. Pure Platinum Pink Diamond Coin – Harmonious features the work of artist Aries Cheung. Selectively plated with rose gold, the coin's reverse consists of an engraving of a flowering cherry blossom tree, emblazoned by pink diamonds from the Argyle mine, with a total carat weight of approximately 1.00. Its obverse features a stylized cherry blossom pattern, selective rose gold plating and the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

The diamonds adorning these coins were supplied by Vancouver's Crossworks Manufacturing Ltd. and its special settings were manufactured by Beverly Hills Jewellers of Richmond Hill, Ontario. Candiac, Quebec specialty wood packaging supplier Manubois produced the exquisite piano-finish boxes in which these coins are presented.

The exclusive numismatic works of art from the Opulence Collection, can be purchased from Heffel Fine Art Auction House or be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca/opulence.

Images and video of these spectacular coins are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

View original content:

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint