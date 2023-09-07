Teleperformance partners with Feed the Children to provide U.S. students, families with much-needed supplies and food during back-to-school season

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, has teamed up with anti-hunger organization Feed the Children to provide 2,800 kids and families with essential school supplies and food this back-to-school season.

From Texas to Virgina, Teleperformance and Feed the Children are hosting a series of events in select U.S. communities to distribute backpacks filled with necessary school supplies, hygiene products and snacks to 1,200 students at at-risk schools, and food and daily essentials to 1,600 families who are facing food insecurity. Combined, the back-to-school and food distribution events will take place in 11 communities where Teleperformance operates.

With inflation and the cost of supplies steadily increasing, many families struggle to put food on the table and to send their children to school with the basic supplies needed to help them learn and grow in the classroom.

"Feed the Children is truly humbled by Teleperformance's generosity and support of our mission," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "The need for food and other assistance is significant, and we are very thankful for our partnership. Together, we are providing hope and resources to vulnerable children and their families."

Teleperformance has been a long-time partner of Feed the Children in the U.S. for 17 years, supporting various education, food distribution and disaster response initiatives. The partnership has played a significant role in how Feed the Children fights childhood hunger and poverty today.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Feed the Children to help struggling families and at-risk students in the community," said Mike Lytle, Chief Executive Officer for Teleperformance in the U.S. "Through our collaboration, we strive to be a force of good in the lives of families and communities. We look forward to continuing our shared mission of spreading compassion and making a positive impact in our communities."

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

