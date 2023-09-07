TRESemmé, the Official Hair Care Sponsor for the 16th Year in a Row of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Reveals the Professional Stylists' Secret Weapon for Creating Iconic Runway Hair Looks

America's #1 Hair Care and Styling Brand Arms Professional Stylists with Upgraded Salon-Quality Hairsprays for Soft, Touchable Styles at NYFW: The Shows Spring/Summer 2024 Season

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRESemmé , America's #1 hair care and styling brand with America's #1 hairspray, continues to support fashion designers during New York Fashion Week: The Shows with professional stylists and salon-quality products to create the hair looks seen on the runways. This season, TRESemmé will be arming stylists backstage at Christian Siriano , LaQuan Smith , Jason Wu Collection , and STAUD with its revamped hairsprays to achieve the versatile array of Spring/Summer 2024 hair trends.

The TRESemmé hairsprays, now with less alcohol, lock in moisture and lock out frizz for 24-hour frizz control. Along with a salon-serum finish for shine, the flexible hairsprays provide a soft, touchable hold without feeling crunchy or looking dull.

"I love the creative process of collaborating with designers on the hair looks we create for the runway. It's an honor to be trusted to bring their visions to life with my team backstage at their shows," stated Lacy Redway , TRESemmé Lead Stylist. "Being equipped with the latest TRESemmé products helps me create trends on and off the runway and are just as essential when adapting the trends into everyday styling."

TRESemmé has also partnered with Global Superstar Becky G to highlight the style versatility that's achievable with the TRESemmé hairsprays in their new "Flex Any Style" campaign , where Becky G is seen rocking enviable hair looks that were created by Celebrity Hairstylist and TRESemmé Ambassador Justine Marjan and locked in place with the Ultra Fine Hairspray.

During NYFW: The Shows, TRESemmé is launching an immersive experience, 'TRESemme Style Studios', a takeover of the Spring Studios ground floor where guests will be empowered to flex their personal style. Beginning September 9, guests can stop by the interactive space for complimentary dry styling appointments with TRESemmé hair stylists, sip cocktails in the lounge as they watch LIVE shows from the runways, experiment with new hair looks with the featured TRESemmé AR tool and flaunt their look on a custom video catwalk to the tune of Becky G's remix of the iconic TRESemmé 'Ooh La La' jingle. All guests are welcome to sign up for access to the space and for professional styling appointments online .

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with world-renowned fashion designers each season, who value and trust our professional stylists and salon-quality products to create the hair looks that complement their latest fashion collections seen on the runways," said Jessica Grigoriou, Head of Beauty Marketing and Salon & Masstige Hair Portfolio Director, Unilever NA. "TRESemmé continues to make these hair trends accessible with our salon at Spring Studios and our behind-the-scenes content that offers professional stylist expertise."

To see highlights from TRESemmé's New York Fashion Week: The Shows sponsorship, visit tresemme.com or follow along live with @tresemme on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For more information on The Salon, presented by TRESemmé, and to schedule an appointment, visit https://nyfw.artsvp.com/b1ff7c . Available in Ultra Fine, Extra Hold, and Freeze Hold, the TRESemmé hairsprays are available for purchase at food, drug, and mass market retailers nationwide for SRP $6.99.

The digital destination of NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com , the go-to destination for exclusive designer content, live streamed fashion shows, cultural programming, and commerce surrounding New York Fashion Week. Followers can also get a front row seat to Fashion Week by following @NYFW across TikTok , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Becky G

Becky G is a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and activist that has proven herself to be one of the most influential artists of her generation. With more than 8.9 billion global career streams, the four-time Latin GRAMMY nominee has won countless coveted awards like American Music Awards, E! People's Choice Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and Premios Juventud. The multitalented musician is no stranger to the screen including a starring role in the iconic "Power Rangers," guest-starring in FOX TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series, and her Facebook Watch show "Face to Face with Becky G;" as well as her upcoming role as the voice for Khaji-Da in "Blue Beetle," DC's first live-action movie to feature a Latin superhero.

Beyond TV & film, Becky G is an entrepreneur who launched her own beauty brand, Treslúce, in 2021. Inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage, Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates, and supports Latinx heritage and culture with high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high-impact artistry. Outside of her professional endeavors, Becky is an activist who uses her platform to advocate for inequality and raise awareness on social issues. Her efforts have earned her accolades like the "Impact Award" at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards and "Leading Ladies of Entertainment" by the Latin Recording Academy.

