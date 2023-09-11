James Manyika to join Airbnb's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airbnb is happy to announce that James Manyika is joining the company's Board of Directors. His appointment to the Board is effective immediately and he will chair the board's Stakeholder Committee. Currently Google's Senior Vice President of Research, Technology and Society, James is a graduate of both the University of Zimbabwe and the University of Oxford, from which he holds two master's degrees and a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. Before joining Google, James spent nearly three decades at McKinsey where he led the renowned McKinsey Global Institute's research on technology, the economy, and major global trends.

Airbnb (PRNewsfoto/Airbnb, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Airbnb CEO & Co-Founder Brian Chesky said:

"I'm thrilled that James Manyika is joining our Board. He's dedicated his career to exploring technology's impact on society, and is one of the world's leading experts in AI. He started advising Airbnb in 2018 and has been an essential thought partner to me for years. It's inevitable that AI will reshape society and have a profound impact on our business. With James joining our Board, we'll continue to benefit from his guidance as we embark on the dawn of this new technological revolution."

James Manyika, Google's Senior Vice President of Technology and Society, and the newest member of Airbnb's Board of Directors, said:

"At such a critical point of inflection for technology and society, I'm inspired by the ways Airbnb has bridged people and cultures all around the world. I'm honored to join the Board of Directors and look forward to working together with the entire Airbnb team to build for the future in a way that benefits hosts, guests and communities everywhere."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.