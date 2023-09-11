New tech roles reinforce West Midlands' world-class innovation strengths ahead of global Birmingham Tech Week event

Innovative Swiss digital can printing company, NOMOQ, announces plans to create 40 high-tech jobs at new Leamington Spa base.

International tech businesses invited to attend Birmingham Tech Week 2023 – the UK's largest regional tech festival.

Dedicated "Global West Midlands" day to showcase region's tech sectors through a prestigious lineup of speakers, emerging tech demonstrations, and fringe events.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland-based digital can printing company, NOMOQ, is set to create 40 new jobs in Leamington Spa, ahead of a dedicated event to be hosted by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), as part of the official Birmingham Tech Week 2023 programme. The investment reinforces the region's world-class tech sector and innovation ecosystem, set to be showcased throughout "Global West Midlands: The Tech That Makes Tomorrow Work".

"Global West Midlands" will take place on Wednesday 18th October at the Bond Studios, at the heart of Birmingham's Creative Quarter. The event will see Birmingham Tech Week pivot towards a global audience for the first time, as WMGC actively targets overseas firms looking to nurture new innovations in the UK.

With existing offices in Switzerland and Germany, NOMOQ creates high-quality, fully recyclable digitally printed cans, offering low production costs and quick turnaround of creative designs. The business' new team includes appointments across senior management, machine operation, graphic design, logistics and administration. Its choice of Leamington Spa for its first-ever UK site will support the company's future growth plans and vision to become the UK's market leader.

Throughout its "Global West Midlands" event, WMGC will demonstrate the unique strengths of the UK's fastest growing regional tech cluster, currently valued at £15.3bn. As well as being a UK leader in emerging tech, with the largest spread of emerging technologies, the West Midlands is a hotbed of specialist skills and was recently crowned the best-connected UK region by independent telecoms analyst, Umlaut.

The event programme will consist of expert panel discussions, engaging content and emerging tech demonstrations, covering six key areas where the region is globally competitive. These are:

Advanced Technologies

Future Mobility & Battery Tech

CleanTech

CreaTech

ProfTech

MedTech

Industry-leading experts already confirmed to speak during the day include Jason Daniels, Chief Digital Officer at Fujitsu UK; Marc Manns, Global Head of Connected Car at Tata Technologies; Sarah Walker, Managing Director (Large Enterprise) and Adele Every, Managing Director for Public Sector at Cisco; Dr. Zoë Webster, AI Director and Lisa Perkins, Director (Research & Innovation) at BT; Emma Haynes, Partnerships Director at the Solihull-based UK Telecoms Lab and Colin Tucker, Chair of Novocomms and former CTO at Orange.

Other Global West Midlands activity during Birmingham Tech Week include a series of sector-focused events, covering creative & digital technologies, data-driven healthcare, BPFS, future mobility and visitor economy and West Midlands tours for international delegations, including Central Europe and USA.

During the 2022/23 financial year, tech and digital represented the sector attracting the most FDI into the West Midlands, resulting in 17 new projects. Following the recently agreed Deeper Devolution Deal, the region's drive to attract more tech led FDI into the region will be supported by WMGC's co-development of an international strategy, along with the UK Government's Department for Business and Trade. As the region's official investment promotion agency, WMGC provides investors into the West Midlands with a bespoke package of support, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and realise their growth ambitions.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:



"A year on from welcoming the world to our region for the spectacular Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, it's wonderful to have a new opportunity to showcase to the global business community all that we have to offer.

"Our flair for innovation is a part of our heritage and is very much in the DNA of local people right across our region. We're also home to the UK's fastest growing tech sector. It's great to see our strengths being recognised by ambitious global players like NOMOQ.

"Birmingham Tech Week has an increasingly global reach and I look forward to what will no doubt be an inspirational series of events generating deals, connections, and opportunities that will benefit us all in the months and years ahead."

Neil Rami, CEO of the West Midlands Growth Company, commented:

"We're looking forward to welcoming the international community to the region for Global West Midlands, which will demonstrate how our tech sector is spearheading developments with the potential to transform the global economy. With a unique combination of world-class R&D assets, specialist talent and public sector support, the West Midlands is already a destination of choice for global tech heavyweights – from Tata Technologies to Siemens. Our upcoming international strategy will allow us to take that potential to the next level."

Peter Stein, CEO of NOMOQ, said:

"We're excited to welcome our new UK team to the NOMOQ family as we target further growth. Leamington Spa in the West Midlands is the ideal site for us and we're proud to be investing in the region and importantly, bringing jobs to the area.

"Our team are prepped and ready to go! We're looking forward to providing more drinks producers with high quality cans, digitally printed with millions of colours and shades with no minimum order quantity which supports tight cash flows, storage limitations or stunning special projects."

West Midlands Growth Company

The West Midlands Growth Company helps the region make its mark nationally and internationally. Its primary purpose is to attract investment, jobs, visitors and businesses to the West Midlands. The West Midlands Growth Company focuses on the WMCA geography of Greater Birmingham and Solihull, Coventry and Warwickshire, and the Black Country.

