Hyundai Ready to Battle Children's Cancer and Fight for the Championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Fighting Children's Cancer with Special Livery on the No. 33 Elantra N TCR
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Will Donate $100 to Riley Hospital for Children for Every Lap Led by an Elantra N TCR During the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 Race on Sept. 16
- Hyundai Set for Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 on Sept. 16, 2023
- Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker of Bryan Herta Autosport Continue to Lead Drivers' Championship
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hyundai's Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary, the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Wickens and Gottsacker will be dressed in a special livery during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 race on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Hyundai Motor America enters the weekend leading the TCR Drivers' Championship with Bryan Herta Autosport's (BHA) Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker. The No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR pairing looks to extend their 50-point lead and are focused on achieving their first win. In the Manufacturers' Championship, Hyundai is positioned second in points, but only sits 10 points outside the lead with two events remaining on the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge schedule.
In honor of Hyundai's Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary, the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Wickens and Gottsacker will be dressed in a special livery for the remaining events of the season. Hyundai Hope On Wheels also will donate $100 to Riley Hospital for Children for every lap led by a Hyundai Elantra TCR during the race on Saturday.
Children's handprints will be displayed on the No. 33 car's livery as a tribute to Hyundai Hope On Wheel's colorful awareness campaign. The handprints are an iconic symbol for Hyundai Hope On Wheels, representing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure. Hyundai Hope On Wheels guest of honor and national youth ambassador, Raynie Clark, will also see her name ride alongside Wickens and Gottsacker's on the side of the No. 33 during the race and become a member of the BHA team for the weekend.
"We're honored to represent Hyundai Hope on Wheels with a special livery at our home race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said Bryan Herta, co-owner of Bryan Herta Autosport. "We look forward to welcoming special guest Raynie Clark as our honorary co-driver alongside Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker in the No. 33 Elantra N TCR car. Hyundai Hope on Wheels has special meaning to us at BHA. The No. 33 car number is in honor of Reese Imhoff who was a friend to our team and sadly lost his battle with a rare bone cancer, Osteosarcoma. The number 33 was Reese's lacrosse number and we still run that number in his honor along with 'Reese is a Beast' decals on all our entries. What Hyundai Hope on Wheels does to help fight these childhood diseases and their families when they need it most continues to inspire us to do better in our own lives."
About Hyundai Hope on Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country.
For every new Hyundai vehicle sold, Hyundai and its dealers make a donation to Hyundai Hope On Wheels. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $25 million in research grants, bringing the organizations lifetime donation total to $225 million.
About the Race
As a new addition for 2023 on the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge schedule, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is 2.439-miles with 14-turns. It serves host to the penultimate event and second endurance race of the year. The field will see the green flag fly for the four-hour endurance at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16 with full broadcast streaming on Peacock.
Position
Drivers
Team
Car
Total Points
1
R. Wickens / H. Gottsacker
Bryan Herta Autosport
#33 Elantra N TCR
2410
3
M. Wilkins / M. Filippi
Bryan Herta Autosport
#98 Elantra N TCR
2300
5
T. Maxson
van der Steur Racing
#91 Elantra N TCR
2060
7
M. Lewis / T. Hagler
Bryan Herta Autosport
#1 Elantra N TCR
1920
9
V. Gonzalez
Victor Gonzalez Racing Team
#99 Elantra N TCR
1850
11
B. Ortiz
van der Steur Racing
#91 Elantra N TCR
1780
17
J. Deily
Deily Motorsports
#70 Elantra N TCR
1250
18
C. Bigham
Deily Motorsports
#74 Elantra N TCR
1140
23
J. Wisely
Deily Motorsports
#74 Elantra N TCR
790
24
S. McNulty
Deily Motorsports
#70 Elantra N TCR
420
26
T. Gonzalez
Victor Gonzalez Racing Team
#99 Elantra N TCR
280
IMSA TCR Manufacturer Standings
Position
Manufacturer
Total Points
1
Audi
2570
2
Hyundai
2560
3
Alfa Romeo
2450
4
Honda
2420
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
