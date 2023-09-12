Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New UniCarriers® Forklift SCX N2 Series of Electric Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Trucks: Revolutionizing Warehouse Efficiency

MARENGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the launch of the new cutting-edge SCX N2 Series of Electric Stand-up Counterbalanced Lift Trucks. This addition further enhances the company's comprehensive portfolio of warehouse products, offering customers an array of benefits that redefine efficiency and flexibility in material handling operations.

The SCX N2 Series is distinct with its improved turning radius, reducing minimum aisle requirements and enabling more efficient maneuverability within crowded warehouse spaces. With simultaneous multi-function controls and user-friendly ON-OFF machine functionality, the SCX N2 Series ensures a seamless multitasking experience. It excels in operations requiring extensive product shuffling or frequent maneuvering in and out of trailers, making it a versatile and indispensable asset for business.

Key benefits of the SCX N2 include:

Industry-leading efficiency and runtimes – 16 hours on a single charge

Quick acceleration, higher productivity and industry-leading lift and travel speeds

Excellent all-round visibility

Adjustable anti-fatigue floorboard with multiple weight adjustment settings for all operator sizes

High stability during travel

1000-hr maintenance intervals

2-year unlimited hour warranty

"The introduction of the SCX N2 Series represents a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art material handling solutions to our dealers and customers," said Niels Tolboom, Director of North America Dealer Sales for UniCarriers Forklift at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "This series of Electric Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Trucks is a game-changer, offering unmatched efficiency and flexibility in warehouse operations."

The SCX N2 also features an impressive range of features and additional options:

3,000, 3,500 & 4,000 lbs. base capacity @ 24-inch load center

36V AC Electric system with 6 th generation AC induction motors

Max fork height of 276"

Integrated diagnostic system

3 customizable performance modes

Passive sway control and industry-exclusive "Intelligent Curve Control"

Electronically adjustable padded armrest and backrest (4" travel) Telematics Lithium-Ion technology Lighting packages Freezer options Lower overhead guard Several in-cab accessories (USB ports, operator fan & mirror)



For more information on the SCX N2 Series, please visit logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers/all-forklifts/unicarriers/classi/stand-up-counterbalanced-trucks/scx30n2-scx40n2nor contact your Regional Sales Manager.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

