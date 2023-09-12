Sonesta Announces Larimar City & Resort, a New Luxury Development in the Dominican Republic

New Multi-use Development to Feature The Royal Sonesta and The James Brands as well as Residences

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced plans for Larimar City & Resort, a new multi-use development that marks the company's entry in the Dominican Republic. Anchoring this development will be new Royal Sonesta and James hotels, two of Sonesta's luxury and lifestyle brands.

"This development leverages two of our premier brands, The Royal Sonesta and The James, to grow our footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is a strategic priority for Sonesta," said Brian Quinn, Sonesta's Chief Development Officer. "Sonesta's dedicated lodging development team and enhanced regional presence will allow us to capitalize on the demand for the Caribbean market, especially among luxury travelers, as an avenue for continued growth."

Sonesta is partnering with real estate development firm CLERHP on both hotel properties and residences with completion of the first phase of Larimar City & Resort expected in late 2025 to early 2026. This development will include several entertainment venues including a retail mall, several dining options, a fitness center, spa, country club with 18-course golf course, outdoor sports facility and a kid-centric activity center.

Juan Andrés Romero, CEO of CLERHP, commented, "Larimar City & Resort will be a destination designed with comfort, quality and luxury offering a unique living and travel experience and easy air access from major North American and European markets. The project has garnered support from international investors who view this mixed use development, the first of its kind in the Dominican Republic, as a compelling investment opportunity."

The Dominican Republic saw an 11% increase in visitors in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2019 according to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer released in January 2023. The island is renowned for its varied terrain which features rainforest, savannah and highlands, including Pico Duarte, the Caribbean's tallest mountain. Visitors to the island can visit spectacular beaches and waterfalls, go whale watching and explore the cultural attractions in Santo Domingo.

The Larimar development in the Dominican Republic will be the latest addition to Sonesta's extensive portfolio of Latin American and Caribbean properties. Since entering the Latin American region with the establishment of Sonesta El Olivar in Lima, Peru, in 1998, Sonesta has expanded its network, adding hotels in Colombia, Ecuador and Chile. Through a master franchise agreement with GHL Hoteles in Colombia, Sonesta introduced the Sonesta Hotel Cali in April 2022 as its 14th property in Latin America and 8th in Colombia. Additionally, in the Caribbean, Sonesta's presence includes two all-inclusive resorts in Sint Maarten: the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, along with the Royal Sonesta San Juan in Puerto Rico.

The James and The Royal Sonesta brands are new additions to the Sonesta Franchise portfolio in the U.S. and in Latin America, offering franchisees high-end lifestyle options in top urban and resort destination markets. Guests of both properties will be able to earn or redeem points as members of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program.

About CLERHP

CLERHP, the Spanish listed multinational specializing in the promotion, design, engineering, and construction of large projects in Spain and Latin America, has commenced construction on Larimar City & Resort. CLERHP, with an extensive international record, operates in Latin America, including Paraguay, Bolivia and the Dominican Republic.

About Larimar City & Resort

Located 25 minutes from the Punta Cana airport and 15 minutes from the Bavaro beaches, on a cliff more than 100 meters above sea level and with a spectacular 180° breathtaking views, a garden city is being developed and is to be considered the first smart city in the Caribbean. This ambitious real estate project emphasizes renewable energy, reduced energy consumption and optimized water resources through technologies like AI, Big Data, and IoT. Larimar City & Resort anticipates a population of 35,000 to 55,000 residents and tourists, fostering socioeconomic growth in the region and revaluing investments. The project also prioritizes sports, nature, leisure and wellness experiences with amenities like a country club with golf course, healthcare clinics, wellness center and sports facilities.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company in the US according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com.

