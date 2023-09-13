It's Fall Y'all: Usher in Autumn with 7-Eleven's New Seasonal Bites

Cozy up to new coffee flavors and delectable pastries on this first day of fall at participating 7-Eleven®, Stripes® and Speedway® stores

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the temperatures might have missed the memo, the official first day of fall is swiftly approaching and 7-Eleven, Inc. is celebrating with new seasonal menu items available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Beginning today through January 9, customers can satisfy their sweater weather cravings with new limited-time products such as:

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich: Start the day off with a blend of sweet and savory flavors. Enjoy your choice of ham, egg, cheese and bacon mayo or sausage, egg, cheese and chipotle bacon mayo on French toast bread. Plus, get a large coffee for FREE with purchase of the sandwich.*

Pumpkin Muffin: Pair your Pumpkin Spice Latte – available in participating stores while supplies last – with a fluffy pumpkin muffin to get into the spirit of the season.

Gingerbread BIG Cookie: Enjoy a festive snack as you break out the holiday decor early with this limited time only cookie, baked fresh daily in select stores.

Caramel Macchiato: Satisfy your sweet tooth and get your caffeine fix with a creamy caramel espresso blend. This cozy brew is the perfect pick-me-up to pair with a seasonal snack.

"Although we announced our first round of fall coffee flavors earlier than ever this year, we are excited to officially welcome fall at our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores with a new selection of tasty treats," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "From pumpkin to cinnamon, we've got all your favorite fall flavors covered to pair with your favorite craveable beverage."

For those who can't get enough of the seasonal coffee flavors, members of the 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp® fountain beverages or Slurpee® drinks will receive their seventh cup free** through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.

Prefer to stay cozied up on the couch? Enjoy your favorite coffee and snacks delivered directly to your door with the 7NOW® Delivery app in the U.S. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*NO PURC NEC. Ends 1/9/24 at 11:59:59 pm ET. For US residents 13+ (minors need parental consent). Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. See full Rules (+free entry methods) at https://bit.ly/7E-rally23.

**Valid thru 10/31/2023. Limit 1 per customer per day. Valid on multiples of 6. Plus tax. See app for full terms.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

