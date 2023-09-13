Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Awarded Grant From NIST to Develop Nation's Manufacturing Workforce

ELGIN, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), has been awarded an $837,877 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to expand the foundation's programs throughout the country.

Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Logo (PRNewswire)

"NBT is poised for transformational growth over the next three years as the NIST award will fund NBT's mission to inspire, encourage, and support the next generation of manufacturing workers. We are incredibly honored to receive this award, knowing that NIST has entrusted us to continue our good work of building the manufacturing workforce for the future," said Ed Youdell, president and CEO.

NIST is an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce with the mission to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST is also home to the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a federal program dedicated to enhancing the productivity and technological performance of U.S. manufacturing. The MEP program has been a valuable resource for many companies in the metal fabricating community.

NBT will use the grant funds to expand its scholarship and manufacturing camp programs, as well as research and development activity for new initiatives that serve youth and adults and influence their pursuit of a manufacturing career. Specifically, NBT's scholarship program will increase by 55 percent; the number of traditional summer manufacturing camps will grow by more than 20 percent; and the foundation will expand its newest program, inclusion manufacturing camps, by nearly 25 percent. Counting participants from all programs combined, the NIST grant will allow NBT to reach an estimated 1,000 additional future manufacturers in the first year alone.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association™ (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org.

CONTACT: Cindy Day, cday@fmamfg.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)