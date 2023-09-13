Segway-Ninebot Launches New Category of Home Energy Storage

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the micromobility and robotics industry, Segway-Ninebot has unveiled a groundbreaking product category, the portable power station Segway Cube series, for consumers. This series features two models, the Cube 1000 with a kilowatt-hour capacity and the Cube 2000 with two kilowatt-hours.

The Segway Cube series incorporates a stacked modular battery design, allowing for the seamless addition of up to five battery modules, each providing one kilowatt-hour of reliable and flexible energy storage. This adaptable configuration caters to a wide range of scenarios, from personal usage to meeting the energy demands of a home. Additionally, the Segway Cube series boasts an ultra-high power output of 2200W AC. Notably, the product intelligently adjusts the power supply of connected electrical appliances to prevent overload, supporting devices with power consumption of up to 4400W, compared to that the average daily household electricity usage is approximately 3000W. This opens up possibilities for incorporating more smart devices into households for future applications.

Luke Gao, Founder & President of Segway-Ninebot, said, "Over the years, we have utilized nearly 20 million power battery packs and over 600 million Li-ion battery cells. Through extensive usage, we have developed our own intelligent battery management system (BMS). This rich experience in battery management, coupled with the overwhelming positive response from our users, has paved the way for our success."

In terms of quality and reliability, Segway Cube series use AM60B magnesium alloy as the skeleton shell, which provides a more robust external protection for the product. It also adopts stable UL-certified automotive-grade lithium iron phosphate power cells, combined with 10 BMS functions, providing comprehensive internal protection for the product. In various harsh environments, such as humidity, high temperature, bumps, and salt spray, it can provide a safer and more stable power experience for the battery.

The Segway Cube series is equipped with 800W MPPT photovoltaic charging and 1650W/1250W AC fast charging. Both the Cube 1000 and the Cube 2000 can be fully charged in as little as 1.2 hours.

The energy storage industry has developed very rapidly in recent years. On the one hand, it is supported by low/zero-carbon policies globally and the development of upstream industries. On the other hand, in terms of market demand, outdoor activities have become increasingly popular worldwide. In addition, frequent energy shortages caused by natural disasters in different countries or regions, as well as the urgent need to optimize the peak household electricity useage in European and American countries, have driven the rapid growth of the entire industry.

Jason Dong, GM of Segway Home Energy Storage, said: "The Segway Cube series launched this year is the Segway-Ninebot's first power station product targeting green energy solutions for global consumers. In the future, we will fully leverage our advantages and continuously enrich the product portfolio under different scenarios, making it easier for consumers to access and use green energy."

The Segway Cube series will be launched on Kickstarter on September 14th and will be available in the European and Japanese markets from October.

