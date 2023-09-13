UNDERDOG LAUNCHES 'SUNDAY SWEEPSTAKES' TO CELEBRATE 1 MILLION PAID CUSTOMERS BY GIVING AWAY $2 MILLION TO USERS THIS NFL SEASON

Ten users have the chance to win $10,000 during this week's '$100k Sunday Sweepstakes'

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underdog Sports, the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, announced today that in honor of hitting one million paid users on the platform, they will be giving away $2 million throughout the 2023-2024 NFL Season.

UNDERDOG LAUNCHES ‘SUNDAY SWEEPSTAKES’ TO CELEBRATE 1 MILLION PAID CUSTOMERS BY GIVING AWAY $2 MILLION TO USERS THIS NFL SEASON (PRNewswire)

This Sunday, September 17, Underdog will host the '100k Sunday Sweepstakes', giving ten users the chance to win $10,000. The Sweepstakes opens at 12:00:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 and ends at 12:00:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

"Having our one millionth paid player in just our third year speaks directly to the appetite for innovation and improved experiences for sports fans in America. Three years ago, we set out on a journey to build new games for fans to increase their enjoyment of the sports they love," said Jeremy Levine, founder and co-CEO of Underdog. "I'm looking forward to giving our players an opportunity to win even more with the Sunday Sweepstakes and am excited to continue growing our offerings and making the player experience even better for the next million and beyond. We're just getting started."

$100k Sunday Sweepstakes Details

Open to all verified users of the Underdog Fantasy sports platform

Ten (10) winners will each receive one (1) $10,000 cash credit via Underdog Fantasy during the Sweepstakes period

Winners are selected by random drawing

Potential winner(s) will be notified by email or social media direct message and must sign and return any forms required by Underdog

Prize structure subject to change throughout the 2023-2024 NFL Season - come back each week for more chances to win

How To Enter

There are two (2) methods of entry for the Sweepstakes, no purchase necessary.

Online/Mobile App: using a Underdog Fantasy account, navigate the " $100k Sunday" page available at https://underdog fantasy.com/sweepstakes/ 100k -sunday, and make an entry using the featured player Write-in: Email support@underdogfantasy.com with your first and last name, DOB, home address, Underdog Fantasy account username and email Emailwith your first and last name, DOB, home address, Underdog Fantasy account username and email

About Underdog Sports

Underdog is the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company on the market. Founded in 2020, by a team of industry veterans, Underdog brings fun, approachable contests and games to the masses. With a unique blend of innovative licensed sports betting products, Underdog is able to appeal to the most experienced as well as casual sports gaming fans. Underdog provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, to provide expertise and a fun user experience for fans. For more information please visit their website at https://underdogfantasy.com/, and follow on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

