CareRev Appoints Susan Pasley as Company's First Chief Nursing Officer

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev , a technology platform that empowers healthcare facilities to reimagine how they acquire and manage staff, today announced that Susan Pasley has been named as the company's first Chief Nursing Officer.

Pasley was promoted to Chief Nursing Officer after nearly two years as Vice President of Clinical Solutions. Her deep clinical experience will help shape CareRev's overall strategy and decision making. She will play a visible role in moving CareRev's mission of building a more sustainable future for caregivers forward. She will also continue to cultivate a vibrant community among the clinicians who work for CareRev.

"I am so proud to name Susan as our first Chief Nursing Officer. This is an important step in continuing to build CareRev's momentum as a leader in labor technology solutions, and one that delivers for our hospital and health system partners, our healthcare pros, and each other," said CareRev CEO Brandon Atkinson . "CareRev was created by healthcare professionals, for healthcare professionals. Susan's training as a nurse, her overall clinical expertise, and strong leadership skills are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our team, and our technology offerings."

Pasley began her career as a pediatric RN at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, then served as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Saint Joseph Health System in Plymouth, Indiana. She has also held several leadership roles at Press Ganey, Bravado Health, and PointClickCare.

"At CareRev, we empower professionals to build a sustainable, independent career while focusing on providing exceptional care to their patients. We are at a pivotal point in healthcare. With nurses and healthcare professionals leaving the workforce at alarming rates, CareRev is the leader in helping hospitals and facilities rethink how they structure, manage, and optimize their workforce," said Pasley. "As an experienced nurse and Chief Nursing Officer, I'm excited to bring the voice of the clinician into everything we do, and I'll make sure our innovative technology solves real problems faced by health systems and caregivers."

Healthcare's workforce is in critical condition. The current shortage, which is expected to persist through 2030 , has the industry scrambling to find an additional 1.2 million nurses to meet growing patient demand. On a local level, the impact the shortage is having on the health of communities is dire, with 67% of nurses planning to leave the field within the next three years. Hospitals and health systems are continuing to embrace technology in order to meet talent demands and needs. CareRev's technology connects healthcare facilities directly to flexible talent, giving hospitals and health systems the ability to digitally engage and forge working relationships with qualified nurses and technicians who are available to pick up open shifts on-demand.

Pasley's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for CareRev. The company recently rolled out its new flexible management solution to enable systems and hospitals to build and manage their own internal flexible labor pool with increased efficiency – easily tracking trends to garner insights that help optimize the internal workforce strategies.

