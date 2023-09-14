Green Giant® Heats Up the Frozen Aisle with Flavorful New Fall Releases

New Veggie-Based Innovations Include Green Giant® Dino Veggie Tots®, Green Giant® Riced Veggies Rainbow Cauliflower and Additional Green Giant® Restaurant Style Sides Varieties

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant® , the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today its Fall 2023 frozen innovations, which includes the expansion of its popular Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides and Green Giant® Riced Veggies lines, along with an exciting new veggie-based release: Green Giant® Dino Veggie Tots®. In total, nine new products will be available in the freezer aisle at select grocers nationwide this month.

Green Giant® Dino Veggie Tots® are a dino-shaped way to eat veggies. Like all Green Giant® innovations, vegetables are the first ingredient, with three delicious varieties offered: Sweet Potato & Cauliflower, Broccoli & Cheese, and Cauliflower. Each 10 oz. bag includes three fun shapes – Caulisaurus Rex, Broccliosaurus and Foot Fossil. The dino-shaped tots are perfect for air fryers and can be enjoyed from freezer to table in less than 10 minutes.

"The latest Green Giant® introductions reinforce our commitment to innovation in this category," said Steven DeFrino, Marketing Director, Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods. "There is something for everyone - every age and every palate. We can't wait to help Americans put more veggies on their plates, in completely new ways, this fall."

In addition to Green Giant® Dino Veggie Tots®, veggie lovers and kids alike will love Green Giant® Riced Veggies Rainbow Cauliflower. Green Giant® Riced Veggies Rainbow Cauliflower is frozen rainbow riced cauliflower (made with riced purple, orange, green and white cauliflower) and is the latest addition to the brand's popular Riced Veggies line. It is available in two colorful varieties that microwave conveniently in the bag in minutes: Riced Rainbow Cauliflower and Riced Veggie Blends Creamy Alfredo made with Rainbow Cauliflower.

Rounding out its new offerings, Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides is expanding to include Roasted Root Vegetables with Garlic & Thyme and Asparagus, Roasted Red Potatoes & Onions with Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper. Inspired by popular restaurant side dishes, Green Giant® Restaurant Style sides include premium vegetable cuts with savory, chef-created sauces. They are ready to sauté in the skillet or heat in the microwave for a quick & convenient side and provide a restaurant-like experience right at home.

About Green Giant®:

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

