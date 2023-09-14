Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Announces LOOKBOOK vol. 2 and Attendance at the 2023 Arablab Live Conference

STATESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU), a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products, today announces the Company's new LOOKBOOK, which will be rolled out globally during the 2023 Arablab Live tradeshow and conference being held in Dubai during September 19-21. The Arablab Live conference will welcome visitors and exhibitors from 120+ countries, bringing together leading global designers, manufacturers, and distributors from the life sciences and chemical industries.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Kewaunee Scientific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Kewaunee's LOOKBOOK showcases exceptional laboratory projects recently completed by Kewaunee and its global network of dealers and distribution partners, highlighting the breadth of design and manufacturing capabilities that Kewaunee's customers have come to know and expect over the years.

As a market leader, Kewaunee aims to set the standard for furnishing a world-class laboratory, providing inspiration through the launch of the latest LOOKBOOK. Kewaunee's first LOOKBOOK was released in 2021 as a first-of-its-kind tool to assist customers, architects, and planners in the laboratory design process. The newly launched LOOKBOOK vol. 2 combines the same inspiration with an added focus on the Company's global customer base and international turnkey capabilities.

LOOKBOOK vol. 2 will be available at the 2023 Arablab Live tradeshow, where the Company will be in attendance, and is also available digitally, accessible at https://kewaunee.com/. Members of Kewaunee's executive team will be on-site during the entire event to meet with customers and spectators. Attendees of Arablab Live are encouraged to visit the Kewaunee Scientific Corporation booth, located in Hall 3, Stand 708 of the Dubai World Trade Center.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Sales offices are located in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville, serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India, serving the local, Asian, and African markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at https://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could significantly impact results or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: competitive and general economic conditions, including disruptions from government mandates, both domestically and internationally, as well as supplier constraints and other supply disruptions; changes in customer demands; technological changes in our operations or in our industry; dependence on customers' required delivery schedules; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw materials and commodity costs; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, and natural disasters and other Force Majeure events. The cautionary statements made pursuant to the Reform Act herein and elsewhere by us should not be construed as exhaustive. We cannot always predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Over time, our actual results, performance, or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such difference might be significant and harmful to our stockholders' interest. Many important factors that could cause such a difference are described under the caption "Risk Factors," in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, which you should review carefully, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These reports are available on our investor relations website at www.kewaunee.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Donald T. Gardner III

704/871-3274

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation