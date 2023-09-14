Neurocrine Biosciences Announces U.S. FDA Accepts New Drug Application for INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Oral Granules Sprinkle Formulation

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date Set for April 30, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for INGREZZA® (valbenazine) oral granules, a new sprinkle formulation of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules for oral administration. The agency set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 30, 2024.

The INGREZZA oral granules capsules (40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg) are intended to be opened for sprinkling on soft foods prior to administration. The NDA filing included chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) information and data demonstrating the bioequivalence and tolerability of the INGREZZA oral granule sprinkle capsules compared to the currently approved INGREZZA capsules.

"Patients with tardive dyskinesia or chorea associated with Huntington's disease can experience dysphagia that can impact their ability to swallow capsules," said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "We developed this potential new formulation of INGREZZA as an alternative administration option for those patients who have difficulty swallowing or simply prefer not to take whole capsules."

INGREZZA is currently available as the only one-capsule, once-daily treatment option with no complex titration for adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. It is the only selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor that offers three effective dosages (40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg) that can be adjusted by the healthcare provider based on patient response and tolerability.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the U.S.

About Chorea Associated with Huntington's Disease (HD)

Huntington's disease (HD) is a hereditary progressive neurodegenerative disorder in which the loss of certain neurons within the brain causes motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms. Symptoms generally appear between the ages of 30 and 50 years and worsen over a 10- to 25-year period. Most people with HD experience chorea, an abnormal involuntary movement disorder, characterized by irregular and unpredictable movements. Chorea can affect various body parts and interfere with motor coordination, gait, swallowing and speech. HD is estimated to affect approximately 41,000 adults in the U.S., with more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

About INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules

INGREZZA is the only one-capsule, once-daily selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease (HD).

INGREZZA, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, selectively inhibits VMAT2 with no appreciable binding affinity for VMAT1, dopaminergic (including D2), serotonergic, adrenergic, histaminergic or muscarinic receptors. While the specific way INGREZZA works to treat TD and HD chorea is not fully understood, INGREZZA selectively targets VMAT2 to inhibit the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain that helps control movement. INGREZZA is believed to reduce extra dopamine signaling, which may lead to fewer uncontrollable movements. Additionally, INGREZZA can be taken as one capsule, once daily together with most psychiatric medications such as antipsychotics or antidepressants. INGREZZA dosages approved for use are 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg capsules. INGREZZA is not approved in any other dosage form.

Important Information

Approved Uses

INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts that cannot be controlled (tardive dyskinesia).

involuntary movements (chorea) of Huntington's disease. INGREZZA does not cure the cause of involuntary movements, and it does not treat other symptoms of Huntington's disease, such as problems with thinking or emotions.

It is not known if INGREZZA is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

VMAT2 inhibitors, including INGREZZA, can cause serious side effects in people with Huntington's disease, including: depression, suicidal thoughts, or suicidal actions. Tell your healthcare provider before you start taking INGREZZA if you have Huntington's disease and are depressed (have untreated depression or depression that is not well controlled by medicine) or have suicidal thoughts. Pay close attention to any changes, especially sudden changes, in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. This is especially important when INGREZZA is started and when the dose is changed. Call your healthcare provider right away if you become depressed, have unusual changes in mood or behavior, or have thoughts of hurting yourself.

Do not take INGREZZA if you:

are allergic to valbenazine, or any of the ingredients in INGREZZA.

INGREZZA may cause serious side effects, including:

Sudden swelling from an allergic reaction (angioedema). Sudden swelling has happened after the first dose or after many doses of INGREZZA. Signs and symptoms of angioedema include: swelling of your face, lips, throat, and other areas of your skin, difficulty swallowing or breathing, and raised, red areas on your skin (hives). Swelling in the throat can be life-threatening and can lead to death. Go to the nearest emergency room right away if you develop these signs and symptoms. Your healthcare provider should stop your treatment with INGREZZA.





Heart rhythm problems (QT prolongation). INGREZZA may cause a heart problem known as QT prolongation. Symptoms of QT prolongation may include: fast, slow, or irregular heartbeat, dizziness or fainting, or shortness of breath.



Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have a change in your heartbeat (a fast or irregular heartbeat), or if you faint.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS): NMS is a serious condition that can lead to death. Call a healthcare provider right away or go to the nearest emergency room if you develop these symptoms and they do not have another obvious cause: high fever, stiff muscles, problems thinking, very fast or uneven heartbeat, or increased sweating.





Abnormal movements (Parkinson-like). Symptoms include: shaking, body stiffness, trouble moving or walking, or keeping your balance.

Before taking INGREZZA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions including if you: have liver or heart problems, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Sleepiness (sedation) is a common side effect with INGREZZA. While taking INGREZZA, do not drive a car or operate dangerous machinery until you know how INGREZZA affects you. Drinking alcohol and taking other drugs that may also cause sleepiness while you are taking INGREZZA may increase any sleepiness caused by INGREZZA.

The most common side effect of INGREZZA in people with tardive dyskinesia is sleepiness (somnolence).

The most common side effects of INGREZZA in people with Huntington's disease are sleepiness (somnolence), allergic itching, rash, and trouble getting to sleep or staying asleep.

These are not all of the possible side effects of INGREZZA. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch at www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see INGREZZA full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit Neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the Neurocrine logos, and INGREZZA are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to be derived from INGREZZA oral granules and the value INGREZZA oral granules may bring to patients. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are: risks that INGREZZA oral granules may not obtain regulatory approval, or that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding INGREZZA oral granules; risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA oral granules; risks that clinical trial activities may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that INGREZZA oral granules may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects or adverse reactions; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for INGREZZA oral granules; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for development and manufacturing activities related to INGREZZA oral granules and our product candidates, and our ability to manage these third parties; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding our products or product candidates; risks that our products, and/or our product candidates may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; risks associated with potential generic entrants for our products; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof.

