National Institutes of Health To Locate Signature Research Program on the Phoenix Bioscience Core

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wexford Science & Technology, LLC today announced that the National Institutes of Health has signed a lease at 850 PBC and will use the space to accommodate the Phoenix Epidemiology & Clinical Research Branch of the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This innovative basic, translational, and clinical research center will occupy the entire 7th floor of 850 PBC, comprising approximately 35,000 square feet.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of National Institutes of Health - NIDDK on the Phoenix Bioscience Core at 850 PBC," said Kyle Jardine, Market Executive at Wexford Science & Technology. "NIH is a key research catalyst for our existing tenants, and reaffirms the PBC as Arizona's central hub for life science research and entrepreneurship. We know NIH will be a tremendous addition to our community, and we look forward to supporting their important work for decades to come."

NIDDK, which has conducted world-renowned research in Arizona since 1965, relocated its genomics section to the second floor of the TGen building in 2005. The new lease at 850 PBC will allow all sections of NIDDK Phoenix to be co-located in the Phoenix Bioscience Core. The increase of epidemiologists, statisticians, and inpatient and outpatient scientists will lead to additional partnerships in the downtown Phoenix ecosystem. NIDDK conducts and supports research on many of the most common, costly, and chronic conditions to improve health outcomes, including in populations at higher risk for these conditions, such as Arizona's Native Communities.

Phoenix continues to grow in research funding, capabilities, and prominence as a bioscience hub. Most recently, it was named one of the fastest-growing emerging life science markets, according to CBRE, and has experienced a 33 percent growth rate in life science researchers over the past five years; the third-fastest rate among emerging markets in the United States. This, coupled with more than 90% growth in Biological and Biomedical Science degrees awarded, creates the assured talent pipeline that life science organizations need to thrive.

"It's an incredible win for Phoenix that more members of the NIDDK team will join our Phoenix Bioscience Core," City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. "Right here in Phoenix, researchers from NIDDK have already made landmark discoveries in the fields of type 2 diabetes and obesity research, including writing the first clinical definition of type 2 diabetes adopted by the World Health Organization. The City's partnership with NIH is poised to drive even more advancements in clinical research and genomics, further solidifying Phoenix's position as a hub for cutting-edge scientific discovery. Together, we will continue to make strides in improving the health and well-being of our communities and beyond."

850 PBC is the first development in Phoenix for Wexford Science & Technology and opened in 2021 in partnership with Arizona State University. The 7-story, 227,000 square foot lab and office building is home to more than 20 Arizona State University research teams in the fields of neuroscience, cognitive and behavioral health, nutrition and kinesiology, cancer immunotherapy and more. The building is also home to several commercial companies and Gateway Community College's Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation's LabForce program, as well as ASU J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship and Innovation collaboration suite. With the NIH lease completed at 850 PBC, only 25,000 square feet of shell space on the 6th floor remains available to lease.

"The decision by NIH to co-locate with ASU at the Phoenix Bioscience Core is proof positive that PBC has emerged as the center of gravity for advancing health and bioscience research," said Sally C. Morton, Executive Vice President of Knowledge Enterprise at ASU. "There is no doubt that this will foster opportunities for even greater research collaboration that coincides with the launch of ASU Health, including our new Medical School and School of Public Health Technology. The collaborative effort at PBC is paying dividends that everyone can be proud of."

850 PBC is also home to Connect Labs by Wexford Phoenix, a 35,000-square-foot flexible, scale-in-place lab and innovation space designed for emerging and growth companies in the life sciences, computational, engineering, and energy industries; as well as several growing life science and health care companies, including: Calviri, ElectraTect, International Genomics Consortium, BacVax, and others. Connect Labs opened January this year and has several turn-key labs and offices available for immediate move-in.

SmithGroup will be designing the NIDDK space, Okland Construction will be the general contractor, and Cushman and Wakefield's Alexandra Loye, Scott Boardman, and Scott Johnston represented Wexford in the lease transaction.

About the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

The NIDDK, a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), conducts and supports research on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutrition and obesity; and kidney, urologic and hematologic diseases. Spanning the full spectrum of medicine and afflicting people of all ages and ethnic groups, these diseases encompass some of the most common, severe, and disabling conditions affecting Americans. For more information about the NIDDK and its programs, see www.niddk.nih.gov.

About The Phoenix Bioscience Core

The Phoenix Bioscience Core currently includes 1.7 million square feet of educational, research, clinical, lab, office, and community spaces on 30 acres of land in downtown Phoenix. When it's fully built out, the PBC will have more than 6 million square feet of developed space including flagship facilities such as the University of Arizona's Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, as well as existing facilities including the Translational Genomics Research Institute, or TGen, part of City of Hope.

In addition to life science research, the PBC is also recognized as a community gathering destination. Each week, the PBC hosts Venture Café Phoenix, an innovation ecosystem meetup that welcomes more than 150 people every Thursday, covering breakthroughs in health care, sustainability, new technology, entrepreneurship and community success stories. The PBC is also home to the Downtown Phoenix Farmer's Market, which welcomes 100+ vendors and thousands of local community residents to purchase fresh produce, locally made goods and more.

Currently home to all three of Arizona's public research universities — Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona — as well as the TGen, part of City of Hope, Exact Sciences, a number of Arizona's largest clinical providers, and a growing number of life science startups and companies, the PBC offers tremendous value for companies interested in collaboration and connection with the highest concentration of scientists in researchers in Phoenix. The PBC is also home to more than 15,000 students of varying levels at all three universities, as well as two K-12 schools. To learn more about the PBC, visit phoenixbiosciencecore.com.

About Wexford Science & Technology, LLC

Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, is a real estate company exclusively focused on partnering with universities, academic medical centers, and research institutions to develop vibrant, mixed-use, amenity-rich Knowledge Communities that are built on a foundation of research, discovery, innovation, entrepreneurial activity, corporate engagement, and community inclusion. These Knowledge Communities create visible outcomes in the form of substantial economic growth, new and diverse jobs, and community transformation. Wexford targets strategic opportunities with top-tier research universities that are seeking to create knowledge-led economic development impact for their campuses, cities, and regions. Presently Wexford has developed or is developing seventeen Knowledge Communities across North America. For more information about Wexford, visit www.wexfordscitech.com.

