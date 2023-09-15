Naturepedic Launches Nursing Pillow, Wins Good Housekeeping's 2023 Parenting Award and 2023 NAPPA Award

The legacy mattress company continues to receive critical acclaim for its safer, healthier products.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced that its newly launched Nursing Pillow has won both Good Housekeeping's 2023 Parenting Award and 2023 National Parenting Product Award .

Naturepedic Organic Mattresses: Safe Healthy Sleep™ Since 2003 (PRNewswire)

Encased in soft organic cotton and filled with PLA made from non-GMO sugarcane, the Organic Cotton/PLA Nursing Pillow offers comfort and support – without polyurethane foam, flame retardants or harmful chemicals. The pillow was designed in partnership with International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC), infant feeding educators and nursing parents. The unique, size-inclusive design accommodates a wide range of body types, supporting babies and parents long after the newborn days, and includes a waterproof, machine-washable cover.

Good Housekeeping's team of engineers, scientists and product experts thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced the products firsthand, both in their homes and in the Good Housekeeping Institute testing labs. A range of attributes were considered throughout the evaluation process, including quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, sustainability and safety. Beyond that, the products were also sent to more than 400 consumer testers for in-depth reviews and real-world feedback.

NAPPA was founded 32 years ago to celebrate the very best in family products. The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) was founded by L.A. Parent magazine in 1990 as a national company. The Children's Products division of NAPPA was designed to help parents make the best, most age-appropriate choices in children's books, toys, games, music, DVDs and software for their children, from newborn to adolescents.

"Naturepedic was built on a mission to protect families – especially babies – through safer, healthier, organic-based products that positively impact the environment," said Arin Schultz, VP of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. "Winning awards like Good Housekeeping's Parenting Awards and NAPPA, which require rigorous testing processes, is a testament to the high-quality products we've designed that support the health and wellbeing of parents and children alike."

All Naturepedic mattress products for babies, kids and adults are GOTS certified organic and MADE SAFE certified non-toxic to give health- and eco-conscious shoppers the confidence that the questionable materials found in most conventional mattresses have been eliminated. They are also certified in the GREENGUARD® Gold standard for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated.

To learn more about Naturepedic's Organic Cotton/PLA Nursing Pillow, please visit naturepedic.com . To learn more about the Good Housekeeping 2023 Parenting Awards visit HERE and the National Parenting Product Awards visit HERE .

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic and non-toxic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

Media Contact

Kylee Kaetzel

kylee@solcomms.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic