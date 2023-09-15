TransformativeMed has earned top customer satisfaction scores in a KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight report

KLAS report examined overall customer experience and satisfaction with TransformativeMed's Cores Solution

Report touts "A" ratings across many key performance indicators including integration goals, executive involvement and overall product quality

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Conference – TransformativeMed, a healthcare workflow solution that is built to run on top of large Electronic Health Records systems, has earned top customer satisfaction scores in a KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight report titled, "Improving Provider Workflows by Optimizing EMR Efficiency."

Emerging Technology Spotlight Reports highlight new technologies that are disrupting the healthcare market. KLAS Research surveyed a sampling of TransformativeMed's current clients to evaluate overall client experience and satisfaction. The report highlights that 100% of customers surveyed would purchase TransformativeMed's solution again and that they viewed TransformativeMed's Cores solution as part of their long-term plans. Additionally, all customers reported seeing outcomes in the three surveyed categories: reduced rounding preparation time, improved handoff accuracy and consistency and simplified data collection for clinical decisions. When asked about time-to-value, 88% of respondents reported seeing outcomes within six months.

TransformativeMed was evaluated by a sample of its current clients in several categories and received the following grades:

Key Performance Indicators KLAS Ratings Overall product quality A Supports integration goals A Executive involvement A+ Product has needed functionality B

Per the KLAS report authors, "The already impressive functionality combined with a promising future road map gives customers faith in the long-term viability of TransformativeMed Cores. Customers believe this product will have a bright future as long as TransformativeMed stays a step ahead of the big EMR vendors. TransformativeMed's viability stems from being very responsive to customers and having agility that is not found in the large EHR vendors." When asked about TransformativeMed, a physician user reported that "[they] don't see our EHR going away, and I don't see our EMR vendor having any bandwidth to create something of their own that is as helpful and useful as TransformativeMed's modules. TransformativeMed is constantly coming to us with new, helpful changes that they have seen in the different markets and in their patient care opportunities. All of that gives the vendor staying power."

What sets TransformativeMed apart from the competition is it's deep integration with both the EHR's clinical data and it's workflow data. This provides the clinical context needed to provide better care, while also helping to make the clinicians daily lives easier and more seamless by avoiding duplicate work and unnecessary context switching. A senior Manager interviewed by KLAS reported that "One of TransformativeMed's key strengths for our context is the integration touchpoint within our EMR. The vendor's knowledge of how to seamlessly integrate the product with our EMR was really nice. TransformativeMed told us about things that our EMR could do that we weren't even aware of, and we appreciated that insight."

For additional information, including access to the full KLAS report, visit www.transformativemed.com, email inquiry@transformativemed.com, or stop the TransformativeMed booth at Oracle Health 2023 (Caeser's Forum conference center, booth #19, September 18th to the 20th).

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed has been helping hospitals improve the clinical workflow for over a decade. "The intelligent care platform built by clinicians, for clinicians" isn't just a tag line — it calls back to our roots in direct patient care. Our solutions harness EHR data to create customizable digital workspaces for the entire care team with specialty-specific workflows embedded within the EHR. We provide a single real- time information source for all care team communications and built-in functionality to address practical day-to-day issues that clinicians face. We have found success and built a great reputation because providers love our solutions and want them installed in every hospital where they work.

Founded in 2011, TransformativeMed works with some of the nation's most prestigious health systems and major academic medical centers including MedStar Health, Intermountain Healthcare Primary Childrens, CommonSpirit, Northside Hospitals, Dell Children's Hospital, Seton Medical Center Austin, UW Medicine, and the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB).

