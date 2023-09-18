CAPITAL BRANDS ANNOUNCES JODI ALLEN AS NEW PRESIDENT

JODI ALLEN JOINS THE MAKERS OF LEADING SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCE BRANDS, NUTRIBULLET AND MAGIC BULLET, TO DRIVE STRATEGIC GROWTH FOR THE COMPANY'S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California-based appliance company Capital Brands known for the nutribullet and magic bullet brands announced Jodi Allen as its new President effective September 12, 2023.

nutribullet Logo (PRNewsfoto/nutribullet®) (PRNewswire)

Allen will report to Mike Prager, CEO of De'Longhi Group North America, Inc. which acquired Capital Brands in 2020. In this role, Allen will be responsible for driving strategic growth for the company's global portfolio of innovative products that serve over 80 million customers worldwide.

"With her breadth of experience in branding, innovation and building trusted retailer partnerships, we are thrilled to have Jodi lead our global business growth plans," said Prager.

Allen brings broad expertise from the home and appliance categories, holding roles across marketing, general management, product innovation, strategy and finance. She has had a long and successful career driving innovation and growth for globally loved and recognized brands.

Allen most recently served as Behr Paint Company's Global Chief Marketing Officer driving record market share, sales and profit growth. Prior to Behr, she spent over a decade at Whirlpool Corporation in various executive roles for the global consumer appliance company including General Manager where she had P&L accountability overseeing the dishwasher business for industry-leading brands such as KitchenAid, Maytag and Whirlpool. Allen also held the top marketing role at Sealy Mattresses where she introduced new product category innovations and breakthrough advertising that drove record revenue and profit growth.

"I see incredible opportunity for the nutribullet and magic bullet brands and their unique purpose to make healthy living easier for everyone," said Allen. "I am excited to jump in and start collaborating with our talented team members, valued retail partners and loyal consumers to deliver consistent growth as an innovative leader in the category."

In addition to her extensive experience, Allen holds a bachelor's degree in finance from The Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of Dayton Graduate School of Business.

About Capital Brands

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand in the U.S.*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

About De'Longhi

The De'Longhi Group is based in Treviso, Italy and is on the forefront of the small domestic appliance industry with a range of premium products under the internationally renowned brands: De'Longhi, Kenwood, Braun and Nutribullet. The De'Longhi Group is committed to continuing their mission to create exceptional products that improve the lives' of the consumer through innovative technologies and unparalleled design.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Unit sales, January 2023-June 2023

