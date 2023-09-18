THE SECOND CITY AND THE CWA CANADA ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City and CWA Canada Local 30112, also known as AICE Canada, announced today that the parties have signed a new 3-year collective bargaining agreement that underscores their shared commitment to fostering a collaborative and productive work environment. CWA Canada Local 30112 represents members who teach performance, writing and communication skills at The Second City's Toronto location. The Union voted and ratified the agreement on September 1, 2023.

The Second City (PRNewsfoto/Lida Husik) (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of this agreement, CWA Canada Local 30112 and The Second City have worked together to address a range of important issues, including wages, pedagogical training, scheduling, health & safety, and professional development. The result is a comprehensive package that acknowledges

t

he value and contributions of The Second City teachers while maintaining the company's ability to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

This is the first collective bargaining agreement between The Second City and CWA Canada Local 30112.

"We are delighted to announce this agreement with CWA Canada Local 30112, which was grounded in a spirit of collaboration and a commitment to our shared interests," says Parisa Jalili, The Second City Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "This agreement reflects our proud history of working with and supporting our union partners to create a shared vision for the workplace. This allows us to support our employees and their well-being, while staying competitive and keeping our business strong."

"This agreement is a good step towards continuing a positive and progressive workplace," said Carmel Smyth, National President of CWA Canada. "We are proud of the work of our team".

"This is a big step for comedy educators at The Second City," said Lisa Merchant, Interim President of AICE Canada. "Many have long enjoyed passing on their experience and skills to upcoming generations of talent. We look forward to carrying on that tradition in an environment that fosters respect for its workers. This agreement helps us bolster the progressive and healthy work environment in which everyone upholds Second City's reputation for comedic excellence "

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com .

About CWA Canada

CWA Canada is the country's only all-media union, representing 6,000 workers, including at the CBC, The Canadian Press, and newspapers and other companies coast to coast.

For more information on CWA Canada, visit www.cwacanada.ca

About AICE Canada (Local 30112 of CWA Canada)

AICE Canada (Association of International Comedy Educators) is Local 30112 of CWA Canada, and represents approximately 100 comedy educators at The Second City Canada Inc. Second City's faculty are key to developing talent for the company as well as providing performance and communication skills to the community as a whole.

For more information on CWA Canada Local 30112, visit www.aiceunion.com

Contact:

Colleen Fahey

cfahey@secondcity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Second City