• Improve signal integrity and reduce power consumption as much as 80% with pin-to-pin replacement to optocouplers.

New portfolio of isolation devices from TI extends the lifetime of high-voltage applications to 40-plus years

New portfolio of isolation devices from TI extends the lifetime of high-voltage applications to 40-plus years • Improve signal integrity and reduce power consumption as much as 80% with pin-to-pin replacement to optocouplers.

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced its new opto-emulator portfolio of signal isolation semiconductors, designed to improve signal integrity, consume less power, and extend the lifetime of high-voltage industrial and automotive applications. TI's inaugural opto-emulators are pin-to-pin compatible with the industry's most common optocouplers, enabling seamless integration into existing designs while leveraging the unique benefits of silicon dioxide (SiO 2 )-based isolation technology. For more information, see TI.com/opto-emulators.

"Today's push for electrification, coupled with the intricacies of designing high-voltage systems, presents a need for engineers to increase the performance and lifetime of their products while ensuring the right level of isolation," said Tsedeniya Abraham, general manager of interface products at Texas Instruments. "Our new portfolio of opto-emulators not only addresses the growing need for reliable and affordable isolation, but also exemplifies our commitment to investing in high-voltage technologies."

Increase reliability with TI's SiO 2 -based isolation

Optocouplers, which integrate an LED to isolate the signal, have historically been a common choice among engineers. However, optocouplers typically require upfront overdesign to compensate for the inevitable aging effects of LEDs. TI's opto-emulators eliminate the need for overdesign by using SiO 2 for the isolation barrier, removing the effects of LED aging altogether. With a high dielectric strength of 500 V RMS /µm, TI's SiO 2 isolation barrier enables the new portfolio of devices to protect end-product designs for more than 40 years. Opto-emulators also provide isolation protection as high as 3,750 V RMS , while reducing power consumption by as much as 80%.

Additionally, the portfolio is able to withstand wide operating temperature ranges from –55°C to 125°C, while providing common-mode transient immunity up to 10 times higher than optocouplers. To learn more about the benefits of TI's new opto-emulators, read the technical article, "Opto-Emulators Explained: Why You Should Upgrade Your Optocoupler Technology."

TI's new opto-emulator portfolio builds on the company's commitment to helping engineers unlock the power of high voltage. To learn more, see TI.com/highvoltage.

Package, availability and pricing

Preproduction quantities of opto-emulator products are available now at TI.com/opto-emulators.

Package options as small as 4.8 mm by 3.5 mm.

Evaluation modules start at US$19.00 .

Multiple payment and shipping options available.

Automotive versions of opto-emulator products are expected to be available in 2024.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced its new opto-emulator portfolio of signal isolation semiconductors, designed to improve signal integrity, consume less power, and extend the lifetime of high-voltage industrial and automotive applications. (PRNewswire)

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Instruments