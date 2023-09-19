Opus IVS Honored with Two Distinguished Motor Top 20 Awards for 2023

Product Leaders ADAS Map and SuperGoose represent the 13th time the company has received the Motor Awards for Outstanding Technological Innovations.

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering Intelligent Vehicle Support, uniting OE and multi-brand diagnostics and remote programming in an integrated platform of leading diagnostic and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge, patented technology you can trust, proudly announces its achievement of receiving not one but two Motor Top 20 Awards this year. These prestigious accolades mark the company's 13th time in the past two decades it has been honored with this distinguished award, further solidifying Opus IVS's unmatched dedication to advancing technology within the automotive industry.

The first award-winning entry, SuperGoose, signifies a groundbreaking leap in automotive technology. SuperGoose stands as an exceptional multi-make J2534 solution, representing the evolution of Opus IVS's industry leading J2534 product, Mongoose Plus. This remarkable innovation empowers automotive professionals and technicians with a versatile tool that significantly enhances vehicle diagnostics, programming, and reprogramming across diverse makes and models. SuperGoose is a testament to Opus IVS's unwavering commitment to pioneering cutting-edge solutions in the automotive field.

The second award is granted to ADAS Map, a comprehensive solution that streamlines Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) information availability for automotive repair shops. ADAS MAP software integrates with CCC, DriveSafe, and CoPilot, to provide VIN-specific ADAS calibration identification and OE service information, optimizing estimate accuracy, streamlining repair planning, and justifying reimbursements. This tool equips automotive technicians with the essential knowledge and resources necessary to execute ADAS-related tasks accurately and efficiently, thereby contributing to enhanced road safety.

"We are deeply honored to receive these Motor Top 20 Awards," stated Brian Herron, Opus IVS CEO. "In my 18 years with this business, this is the first time we have received two in a single year. These awards are bestowed based upon the votes of Automotive Professionals, the ultimate validation of the value that Opus IVS brings with our focus on solving the problems of our customers using the latest technology and Opus IVS Intellectual Property. SuperGoose and ADAS Map exemplify our commitment to innovation, and we are excited about the transformative impact they will continue to have on our industry." For more information about SuperGoose and ADAS Map, or to explore Opus IVS's innovative automotive diagnostic solutions, please visit Opusivs.com.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase the award winners and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show to run October 31 – November 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Stop by booth 31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

