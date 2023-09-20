Anacapa Advisors Expands Leadership Team and Extends History of Outperformance

The California-based hedge fund adds key senior professionals along with new board members as the firm continues to grow

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors , a market directional investment manager whose funds continue to significantly outperform their respective market indices, today announced an expansion of its leadership team amid strong momentum for the firm. Senior hires include two highly experienced professionals: Head of Business Development, Sam Rosenberg, and Senior Fund Manager, Mark Wayner.

"I am thrilled to have Sam and Mark join Anacapa's team. Their tremendous experience, knowledge and insights, coupled with our firm's existing momentum, will propel Anacapa to the next level of growth," noted Anacapa's CEO and Founder, Phil Pecsok.

Sam Rosenberg joins Anacapa as Head of Business Development with 30 years of experience, including leadership roles at $1B+ hedge funds, Natixis and Société Générale. "I'm delighted to join Anacapa and capture the strong momentum Phil and the team have worked to establish over the last 5 years. Not only does Anacapa have a deeply experienced team and excellent performance, but the firm's culture is driven by a sincere desire to generate returns for our investors."

Mark Wayner joins Anacapa as Senior Fund Manager, teaming with Pecsok in day-to-day portfolio management responsibilities. Wayner brings 30 years of industry experience in futures, derivatives and options trading to bear from his prior roles at Citadel, Bank of America and BNP-Paribas.

Anacapa also announced two additions to the firm's Advisory Board. Mark Lipson, founder and former CEO of the NorthStar family of mutual funds and a former senior Managing Director at both US Trust and Bessemer Trust, as well as Dominic Curcio, co-founder and former President of Guggenheim Partners, will join Anacapa's Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will continue to offer guidance and insights, acting as a sounding board for company leaders as they execute plans for strategic growth. Curcio and Lipson are original investors and members of the General Partnership, which is composed of financial industry leaders whose pedigrees include Oaktree, Apollo and the UCLA Foundation.

Since 2018, the firm has steadily expanded its team and assets under management, and is poised for continued growth in the years ahead. For more information, visit www.anacapaadvisors.com .

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

